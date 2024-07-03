4.9± Acres of Commercially Zoned Land Frtg Rt 3 in Orange County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
3663 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, VA 22508 (NOTE: Physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. Auction property is located adjacent to this address)
Online bidding set to close on 2 commercial land parcels totaling 4.9± acres fronting Route 3 with 225'± of Route 3 frontage and C-2 zoning in Orange County VA.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on 2 commercial land parcels totaling 4.91± acres with 225'± Rt 3 frontage, C-2 zoning and commercial potential on Tuesday, July 9.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on 2 commercial land parcels totaling 4.91± acres fronting Route 3 with 225'± of Route 3 frontage, C-2 zoning and commercial potential on Tuesday, July 9 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“A wonderful and rare opportunity in fast growing Orange County VA awaits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“Located only .5 mile from Lake of the Woods front gate, the properties are 2.5 miles from Rt. 20, 15 miles from Fredericksburg & I-95, 18 miles from Rt. 29 & Culpeper, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Warrenton, Richmond and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
“You will have the opportunity to bid on either of these 2 parcels or a combination of both as they will be offered individually and combined,” noted Wilson
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date – July 9, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 11:00 AM Eastern
• 2 commercially zoned land parcels totaling 4.91± acres (2.45± & 2.46± acres)
• 225'± of Rt. 3 frontage
• Shared entrance w/adjacent property
• Public water & sewer available at Rt. 3
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
