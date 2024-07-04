Transforming Skincare: DR’s Secret and Revieve Introduce 'Skin Studio AI"
Experience the next level of personalized skincare with "Skin Studio AI" by DR’s Secret and Revieve.SINGAPORE AND HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revieve®, a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner, and leader in personalised digital brand experiences for global brands, retailers, and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness sectors, announced the launch of "Skin Studio AI" today. Developed in collaboration with DR’s Secret, a leading premium skin care brand which offers users customisable skin care solutions, this groundbreaking and innovative experience aims to empower users with personalised skin care solutions through advanced AI technology.
The partnership between DR’s Secret and Revieve seamlessly integrates DR's Secret products with the cutting-edge Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform. Utilising Revieve's state-of-the-art virtual skin analysis, users on the DR’s Secret website can now receive customised skin care recommendations tailored to their specific needs through “Skin Studio AI”.
Visitors to the DR's Secret website can engage the "Skin Studio AI" by taking or uploading a selfie and providing information about their skin type and concerns. Revieve's proprietary computer vision technology analyses over 120 skin metrics to deliver a comprehensive skin analysis. Based on the results, users will receive tailored product recommendations and expert skin care advice, enhancing their overall skin care routine.
"At DR’s Secret, we are driven by innovation and customer excellence, and we strive to enhance our customers' skin care journeys by incorporating advanced technology and personalised solutions," said Mr. Huang Ban Chin, COO of Best World International, which oversees DR’s Secret under its umbrella. "Our partnership with Revieve allows us to offer an innovative digital experience that aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We believe this will transform how we are able to offer our customised skin care solution to both our new and existing customers."
"Consumers today seek products that not only meet their skin care needs but also resonate with their values of transparency and efficacy," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder of Revieve. "We are excited to partner with DR’s Secret and bring our expertise in AI technology to the DR's Secret brand, creating an inclusive and highly personalised skin care experience for customers. Our goal is to make beauty more accessible and personalised, ensuring every customer feels confident and informed about their skin care choices."
Dedicated to offering customised skin care solutions tailored to the diverse needs of each individual with an unparalleled experience, DR’s Secret’s latest introduction of "Skin Studio AI" pushes the boundaries of the beauty industry and is a significant step towards enhancing accessibility, effectiveness, and personalisation in skin care.
For more information, visit the DR's Secret website and experience "Skin Studio AI" here.
ABOUT REVIEVE
Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalised brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.
Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalised brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
Revieve’s trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.
Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.
ABOUT DR’S SECRET
Since its launch in 2000, DR’s Secret advocates glowing foundation-free skin through a single range of skin care products customisable to one’s own skin. With well-researched formulas combining the best of both nature and science, DR’s Secret helps individuals achieve real skin improvement and skin confidence.
DR’s Secret empowers individuals with confidence through their skin transformation journey. Embracing a personalised approach to skin care, DR’s Secret products are customisable in their sequence of application and amount to use to equip each user with a unique skin care solution to uncover their foundation-free glow.
Find out more about DR’s Secret:
Website: https://www.drs-secret.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drssecretofficial/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drssecretofficial
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drssecret.official
