$225k Purse Announced for 2024 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9 - 17 in Mesa, Arizona

2024 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., announced a $225,000 purse for the 2024 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.

USA Pickleball members competing in professional divisions will have the chance to vie for prize money across three competitive divisions including: Pro, Champions Pro and Masters Pro.

“The significant prize purse reflects USA Pickleball's commitment to elevating the sport, supporting pro athletes and providing competitive opportunities at the highest level,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “Arizona Athletic Grounds will be the perfect backdrop for highlighting the skill and dedication of our members as well as recognizing their achievements and rewarding excellence in the sport."

Multiple categories underneath each division are eligible for prizes including Men’s and Women’s Singles, Men’s and Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. Pro Division will payout through the round of 16, Champions Pro Division (representing competitors aged 50 and up) will pay out through the quarterfinals and Masters Pro Division (representing competitors aged 60 and up) will pay out four places.

The 2024 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will feature amateur divisions including Junior through 80+ and adaptive events. USA Pickleball members secured their spots by competing in a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket qualifying event. Registration will open in August 2024.

For more information about the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, including the schedule and event updates, please visit usapickleball.org/nationals.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.