Bo Dietl's "One Tough Podcast" Returns for New Season Tackling Nation’s Top “Tough” Issues

Bo Dietl's "One Tough Podcast" Returns for New Season Tackling Nation's Top "Tough" IssuesRichard "Bo" Dietl, the legendary former NYPD detective and influential New York business owner, is thrilled to announce the return of his acclaimed podcast. "One Tough Podcast," which started in 2019, is now in a new season kicking off with a focus dear to Dietl's personal and professional heart — New York City's escalating crime wave. Dietl engages with experts to explore practical solutions for this pressing issue and many others throughout the season.Dietl will welcome renowned politicos, leaders in global business, law enforcement and military experts providing listeners with deep insights on a range of issues from business trends to ensuring public safety. On his next episode, Dietl is joined by longtime media colleague Sid Rosenberg, radio personality and current host of "Sid and Friends in the Morning" on 77 WABC in New York City. Rosenberg is well known for his insights and humor – delving into entertainment, sports and politics.Other soon-to-be-released episodes include Anthony Scaramucci, who will join Dietl to discuss his new book, the current political landscape, and the state of the economy. With Scaramucci's extensive background in politics and finance, this episode promises to be a highlight this season. Steve Schirripa will also join the "Tough-cast." The famed actor, producer, and television host is best known for his roles as Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos and Detective Anthony Abetemarco on Blue Bloods."One Tough Podcast" has reached a significant milestone with episode #129, and all previous episodes featuring an impressive roster of guests are available for listeners at BoDietl.com. Reflecting on the new season, Dietl remarked, "One Tough Podcast is back! It's great to be working with ABC 770 again to convene real solutions to serious issues we have in our country today with the best minds in politics and business."Listeners can tune in to new episodes of "One Tough Podcast" every Wednesday morning, available on all major podcast platforms as well as on YouTube. To learn more and stay updated with the latest episodes, visit BoDietl.com.About Richard "Bo" DietlKnown for his direct approach and insightful commentary, Dietl continues to be a prominent media personality on issues of crime, politics, and business.Dietl embodies the very essence of a true New Yorker, consummate law enforcement officer, elite private investigator, and one-of-a-kind actor. His natural flair in front of the camera, combined with his authentic New Yorker bravado, makes him a unique and captivating presence in any production.