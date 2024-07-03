CruiseAlly, Announces Forthcoming Launch Into The Cruise Booking Space
The cruise industry is booming, yet vacationers often struggle to find their ideal cruise. CruiseAlly, a travel tech startup, aims to change that.
After years of meticulous planning and thorough research, CruiseAlly is excited to embark on this journey to redefine the cruise vacation experience.”BLOOMINGTON, IN, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CruiseAlly is excited to announce its forthcoming launch into the cruise industry.
CruiseAlly, a travel tech startup, prepares to launch and aims to transform how people book their cruise vacations. The cruise industry is booming, yet vacationers are often deterred as they struggle to find their ideal cruise. They are confronted with well over 20,000 sailings, a dozen-plus cruise lines, and hours of online research with conflicting or outdated information.
The existing cruise booking process frequently overwhelms vacationers. Most often, it results in vacationers choosing a non-cruise vacation or settling on a less than ideal cruise based on insufficient data. CruiseAlly aims to change this dynamic.
“After years of meticulous planning and thorough research, CruiseAlly is excited to embark on this journey to redefine the cruise vacation experience." expresses Justin Tait, Founder of CruiseAlly.
The CruiseAlly platform will offer significant time savings and address various pain points throughout the booking process, offering a solution for new-to-cruise vacationers and the cruise-hesitant. Furthermore, CruiseAlly’s platform offers tools for experienced cruisers to identify new cruise options with confidence.
With strong market knowledge and data-driven insights, CruiseAlly aims to uplift the entire cruise industry, empowering both vacationers and Travel Advisors alike.
Next week, CruiseAlly will launch to the public.
To see how CruiseAlly is different (or to just say hello), visit www.CruiseAlly.com or reach out to us at TalkToUs@CruiseAlly.com
About CruiseAlly:
CruiseAlly is a cutting-edge travel tech startup dedicated to transforming the cruise vacation experience. CruiseAlly’s consumer-centric approach and data-driven innovations empower users to confidently and effortlessly book their ideal cruises. Founded by industry experts and passionate cruisers with 20+ years of experience, CruiseAlly aims to elevate the industry by simplifying and democratizing the cruise booking experience through personalized results and consumer resources informed by the latest market trends.
