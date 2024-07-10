Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,849 in the last 365 days.

CruiseAlly Sets Sail to Revolutionize Cruise Booking

CruiseAlly Logo

CruiseAlly, a travel tech startup, announces its launch into the cruise space and aims to transform how people book and research their cruise vacations.

After years of meticulous planning and thorough research, CruiseAlly is excited to embark on this journey to redefine the cruise booking experience.”
— Founder, Justin Tait
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CruiseAlly is excited to announce its launch into the cruise industry.

CruiseAlly, a travel tech startup, aims to dramatically simplify the cruise booking experience. Founded by passionate cruisers, CruiseAlly puts vacationers in control by offering personalized, data-driven recommendations and resources informed by the latest market trends.

CruiseAlly's industry-first features focus on users' vacation needs rather than price alone. Starting with the user's unique purpose, CruiseAlly provides vacationers a curated selection of cruise options and significant time savings.

Additionally, CruiseAlly addresses various pain points throughout the booking process offering solutions for experienced cruisers, new-to-cruise vacationers, and the cruise-hesitant. As a result, CruiseAlly customers can book their cruise with confidence.

With strong market knowledge and data-driven insights, CruiseAlly aims to uplift the entire cruise industry, empowering both vacationers and Travel Advisors alike.

CruiseAlly found the existing cruise booking process frequently overwhelms vacationers as they are confronted with a rapidly changing market, over a dozen major cruise lines, and over 20,000 available sailings at any given time. Far too often, this results in vacationers choosing a non-cruise vacation or settling on a less than ideal cruise based on insufficient data. Simply put, CruiseAlly aims to change this dynamic by enabling vacationers to cut through the noise on their own terms.

To see how CruiseAlly is different (or to just say hello), visit www.CruiseAlly.com or reach out to us at TalkToUs@CruiseAlly.com

CruiseAlly invites everyone seeking their ideal cruise getaway to visit us at CruiseAlly.com.

About CruiseAlly:
CruiseAlly is a cutting-edge travel tech startup dedicated to transforming the cruise vacation experience. CruiseAlly’s consumer-centric approach and data-driven innovations empower users to confidently and effortlessly book their ideal cruises. Founded by industry experts and passionate cruisers with 20+ years of experience, CruiseAlly aims to elevate the industry by simplifying and democratizing the cruise booking experience.

Justin Tait
CruiseAlly
+1 812-340-4367
TalkToUs@cruiseally.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

CruiseAlly Sets Sail to Revolutionize Cruise Booking

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more