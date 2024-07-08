WMAL’s “The All-American Book Club” Welcomes Kathie Lee Gifford’s New Biblical Series “Herod and Mary”
WMAL’s The All-American Book Club is excited to announce that Kathie Lee Gifford joins the lineup of authors for the featured summer series.
“We are thrilled to have Kathie Lee Gifford join us for our summer series,” said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WMAL’s The All-American Book Club is excited to announce that Kathie Lee Gifford joins the lineup of authors for the featured summer series. Kathie Lee Gifford’s four-time Emmy Award-winning career has spanned television, film, recordings, Broadway, cabaret, and commercials. She has authored numerous books, including five New York Times bestselling books. Gifford’s new book, “Herod and Mary,” uncovers their fears, hopes, and the impact both biblical figures had on the world. Authors Gifford and Dr. Bryan Litfin deftly reveal deep insight to how Herod came to power, how corruption and an ancient evil threatened the stability of a nation. “Herod and Mary” will be featured on the show, which features a unique blend of faith and history.
“We are thrilled to have Kathie Lee Gifford join us for our summer series,” said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club. “Her book is a timely and important conversation starter bringing the public square and faith conversations to the forefront for our intuitive audience of listeners. We’re celebrating the values that make America great and exploring what makes our nation’s history unique.”
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join the Summer Book Club, which provides new books every month this summer. Celebrate the values that make America great through captivating stories, fiction, and non-fiction featuring authors. Subscribe:
americanbookclubwmal@gmail.com. Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL 105.9FM, download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel.
The WMAL and podcast listeners will also hear from a variety of other best-selling authors, including the July 2024 Featured Books:
"Herod and Mary": The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior by Kathie Lee Gifford: "I have been completely fascinated by the historical figure of Herod the Great—known mostly to the world for the few references to him in the biblical narrative of Jesus’ birth—since I went on my first rabbinical-guided trip to the Holy Land in 2012,” writes Gifford. “Herod’s life was marked by triumph, tragedy, murder, debauchery, and political intrigue. For me, the story of Herod the Great is the ‘greatest story never told,’ while Jesus’ is the greatest story ever told."
"A Christmas Gift for Esther" Series by Pastor Barry Stallings: Senior Pastor of Pleasant Grove Original FWB Church of Pikeville, NC, Member of the National Religious Broadcasters, and featured author with the third Christmas book "Esther's Christmas Blessing" to be released in September 2024.
"The Christmas Tree Farm" by Melody Carlson: Bestselling and award-winning author Melody Carlson charms and delights with this uplifting Christmas story full of old memories and new beginnings.
"Overlooked" by Bridgette Cameron Ridenour: "Bridgette's story is a message of inexhaustible hope, fulfillment, and a discovery that not only is God's timing perfect... but His plans for us are also far better than our own. We are never Overlooked. "
"The President Will See You Now" by Peggy Grande: "In The President Will See You Now, devoted Reagan insider Peggy Grande shares behind-the-scenes stories, intimate moments, and insights into one of America's most beloved presidents.
"8 Down", "26 Below," and "70 North" by Kimberley Woodhouse: Best-selling author of over two dozen books, Kimberley Woodhouse brings us her Alaskan Cyber Hunters Series, the third installment and new release coming October 2024.
"Into the Fire" & "Over the Edge" by Irene Hannon: Irene Hannon is the bestselling and award-winning author of more than 65 contemporary romance and romantic suspense novels.
Our remarkable host, Eden Gordon Hill, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the show. As a communications professional and former Capitol Hill member and political appointee in the Trump Administration, Gordon Hill goes beyond the pages to provide listeners with insider opportunities and strategies to get involved and make a difference on the issues that matter most.
Discover new authors, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and dive into the rich tapestry of our nation’s stories. Whether you’re a bookworm or a casual reader, this show is a haven for all who love books and the vibrant stories they hold.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to expand your horizons, delve into the captivating stories, and celebrate the values that make our country great. Join us for “The All-American Book Club” on WMAL 105.9FM to embark on this literary adventure!
