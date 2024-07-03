Piedmont License Office Transitioning To A New Location

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Piedmont License Office has been awarded to Norris Insurance Agency. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Piedmont License Office will be moving to a new location a 105 Business HH, Suite 2, Piedmont, Mo., 63957. This new office location will open Monday, July 1. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Ellington License Office – 255 2 nd Street, Ellington, Mo., 63638

Street, Ellington, Mo., 63638 Van Buren License Office – 12 Main Street, Van Buren, Mo., 63965

Poplar Bluff License Office – 2201 N Westwood Blvd, Suite 9, Poplar, Mo., 63901

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here:

License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).

License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov). License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###