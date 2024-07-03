Durian exports earn more than $1 billion in just two months

VIETNAM, July 3 - HÀ NỘI — Durian earned more than US$1 billion from exports in May and June alone.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said durian exports are increasing strongly, with export turnover of the fruit reaching $450 million in May, up 107 per cent over the previous month and up 34 per cent over the same month last year.

Durian exports are estimated to reach $600 million in June.

Statistics from the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association show that durian export turnover reached $1.5 billion in the first six months of this year.

Durian continues to lead the market in Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable exports, with turnover nearly four times higher than that of dragon fruit, which once held the top position.

Calculations show that if output continues at this rate, this year exports will reach $3 billion.

If the frozen durian export protocol is signed, export turnover could reach about $3.5 billion.

Some farmers have warned that durian productivity decreased this year compared to last year, averaging only about 15 tonnes per hectare, but the price remains high, ranging from VNĐ60,000-100,000 per kilogramme.

Therefore, farmers can still raise a profit of about VNĐ700 million to VNĐ1 billion per hectare depending on productivity and the sale price after deducting production costs. — VNS