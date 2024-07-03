Blackstrap Provincial Park Opens New Accessible Facilities

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2024

A new accessible service centre welcomed visitors over the May long weekend at Blackstrap Provincial Park and a new accessible campsite is planned for later this summer.

"Ensuring Saskatchewan Provincial Parks are welcoming to all visitors remains a priority for our government, and providing accessible spaces is a crucial step in this goal," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "As we replace or build new facilities, we always look at how to remove barriers and create a more inclusive environment."

New infrastructure projects include:

New service centre at Kevin Misfeldt Campground with conventional, family and accessible spaces.

New full-service, accessible campsite at Kevin Misfeldt that includes asphalt parking, cement surfacing within the site including around the fire pit, located near the accessible service centre.

"Blackstrap Provincial Park is the perfect destination to appreciate all the beauty and fun that Saskatchewan summers have to offer," Justice Minister and Attorney General and MLA for Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota Bronwyn Eyre said. "Our government is committed to improving provincial park accessibility across the province, and we are proud to provide more options for people to enjoy our amazing natural spaces."

Some of the major projects recently completed across the province include:

Wastewater system improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park and lagoon upgrade at Danielson Provincial Park.

Potable water system upgrades at Candle Lake and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $13.8 million for capital projects and $1.7 million for preventative maintenance for provincial parks in 2024-25.

Learn more about Blackstrap Provincial Park on saskparks.com.

