‘The Old Farts’: Reuniting Every Year to Volunteer

THE VOLUNTEER SPIRIT

My experience with AHAH in Nepal was wonderful. I had volunteered in Nepal before, but this time I was able to live in close quarters with volunteers from all over the world.

The AHAH model of quick response and relief impressed me greatly, but what stands out most is the volunteer spirit and energetic cooperation towards a shared goal.

This is why I aim to join an AHAH program for a couple of weeks every year until I can no longer do so.

‘THE OLD FARTS’

Not long after I returned from Nepal, a hurricane hit the Florida Keys, where Ron, my college fraternity brother at MIT, was living. I contacted him, and together we volunteered with AHAH. From that point on, my goal became to add at least one person to my “team” each year. Jerry joined us next in North Carolina, followed by Brooks in Texas. After all these years, we had our four college fraternity brothers back together.

Most AHAH volunteers are energetic young adults, and since we are in the minority at our age, we adopted the nickname ‘The Old Farts’.

‘The Old Farts’: Gary, Jon, Brooks and Jerry volunteering together

HONORARY MEMBERS

When war broke out in Ukraine, I was reassured to see AHAH respond to this disaster as it always does: by quickly assessing the situation and getting to work. Jerry and I went to Poland to help improve housing for Ukrainian refugees. Here, we were happy to meet other retirees who also had the time, determination and, luckily, well-functioning bodies to be able to volunteer. We invited the others to be honorary members of ‘The Old Farts.’

We have been privileged to serve with AHAH, always thanking the founders, management, staff and volunteers when we leave. Without all these people, AHAH wouldn’t achieve the great results it does.

At All Hands and Hearts, we are deeply grateful for volunteers like Gary and his group of “Old Farts.” Their dedication and resilience embody the spirit of our mission. Volunteers are the backbone of AHAH, driving our efforts to respond swiftly and effectively to disasters around the world. We invite everyone, regardless of age, to join us in making a difference. Your time, energy and compassion are invaluable in helping communities rebuild and thrive. Together, we can continue to bring hope and support to communities around the world.

Learn more about our current volunteering opportunities here.