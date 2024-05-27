National Volunteer Sponsorship Fund – One Year Update

Now, in their seventh month, Marin excels as a Logistics Coordinator in Florida. They reflect, “my experience with AHAH has been worthwhile and fulfilling. I deeply feel spending time on program is something I won’t regret; It feels like the right way to live my life.”

Marin’s story highlights the importance of breaking barriers to access and empowering individuals like Marin to volunteer and pursue impactful careers in disaster response. Marin shares, “A volunteer may be qualified, or more than qualified to do this work, but feel they lack a skill, a role or the means that allows them to take the leap and try. In reality, I think anyone can volunteer, do the work and be both effective and impactful. I think the [National Volunteer Sponsorship Fund provides] everything listed above, in some capacity, to sponsored volunteers – skills, belonging, empowerment and a means to arrive on program.”

Marin’s experience was made possible by the generous contributors to the fund who provide the means with which we can offer sponsorship support. We’d like to highlight some of our key supporters as well as invite you to be one too.