The Largest Presentation of Top Pro, Senior Pro, and Super Senior Professional Pickleball Players, Coaches, and Experts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Better Pickleball confirmed that THE 2024 Pickleball Summit is the largest presentation of top professional pickleball players, both Pro and Senior Pro, as well as coaches and experts in their fields. The Summit will be held July 14-16, 2024 and it is entirely online (accessible from anywhere in the world).
Headlining top Pro players is World No. 1 Doubles Player, Dylan Frazier. Dylan has steadily risen through the ranks and he and partner JW Johnson (“JDub”), have become fan favorites on the tour as they exhibit the best qualities of athletes at any level. As a top player without a tennis background, Dylan stands a beacon to the thousands who also do not have a tennis background – knowing that they too can succeed as pickleball players.
Dylan is joined by Top 10 Singles Players, Judit Castillo and Quang Duong, Top Senior Pro Players (50+), Jose Derisi, John Sperling, Linda Thompson, Sarah Mitten, Tony Roig, and Stephanie Lane, and Top Super Senior Pro Player (70+), Deb Harrison.
In addition to these professional players, the Summit includes multiple presentations by top coaches and experts in various fields, including the athletic body and the optimal sports mind. The Summit is entirely online.
According to the Summit’s creator, CJ Johnson “We expect the 2024 Pickleball Summit, our fifth annual event, to be the biggest and most exciting yet. Player excitement to hear from so many top presenters as we near the event is palpable.”
There is no cost to attend the Summit. All a player needs is a ticket, which can be obtained at this link: www.pickleballsummit.com
The event is presented by Better Pickleball and sponsored by Selkirk sports.
About The Pickleball Summit:
• Largest annual pickleball event anywhere
• In its fifth year, with each year bigger than the last
• Over 25 presenters covering a wide range of topics
• Exhibitor Hall with 12 industry-leaders
• The 2023 Pickleball Summit attracted more than 15,000 players
• Tickets are available at no cost here: www.pickleballsummit.com
For more information or for an interview: Media@BetterPickleball.com
Visit: PickleballSummit.com
CJ Johnson
