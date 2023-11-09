Better Pickleball's Co-Founder Tony Roig is Selected to Join Elite Team for the Inaugural 2024 APP Champions Cup
@BestPickleballCoach and Master Teaching Professional drafted for Exclusive Senior Pro Pickleball TeamTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Pickleball, the world's foremost immersive in-person and online pickleball learning community, celebrates the selection of its Co-founder Tony Roig for the inaugural APP Champions Cup, scheduled to commence at the Punta Gorda Open from January 17 to 21, 2024. Roig was among the distinguished 48 players (24 men) chosen to participate in the Cup challenge.
The new APP Cup, planned for 2024, will be a featured event at seven tour stops, bringing together top Senior Pro (50+) pickleball players from around the country. Each event will consist of three rounds of competition, including both gender and mixed doubles.
"I am honored to have been selected to participate in the Inaugural APP Champions Cup,” said Tony Roig. "This selection not only recognizes my play; it also attests to the core principles that undergird Better Pickleball - better play through strong fundamentals. These principles are at the heart of our work to strengthen pickleball across all levels of players through education, training, and creating a vibrant and engaged community."
Together with CJ Johnson, Roig created Better Pickleball to nurture a vivacious and engaging community of pickleball players. They are the forces behind two renowned YouTube channels - Better Pickleball and In2Pickle - and the groundbreaking Pickleball System, combining in-depth teaching videos, personal coaching from Johnson and Roig, and a supportive community available round-the-clock.
"At Better Pickleball, our primary goal has always been to enhance the sport and engage players of all ages and levels," commented Johnson. "Tony's selection for the APP Cup undoubtedly lays the groundwork for furthering that mission and inspiring players everywhere."
Tony Roig is also recognized as a Master Teaching Professional by the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association (IPTPA), the highest level of accreditation in this sector. His book, "Play Pickleball - A Beginner's Guide," available on Amazon, showcases his expertise as a teacher of the game.
About Better Pickleball
Co-founded by Tony Roig and CJ Johnson, Better Pickleball is the industry leader in online and in-person pickleball education. With a diverse range of resources, including two YouTube channels - Better Pickleball and In2pickle - The Pickleball Therapy podcast, and immersive in-person camps, Better Pickleball offers a comprehensive learning experience. Better Pickleball is also behind the Pickleball Summit, the world's largest online gathering of pickleball experts. Its flagship training program, the Pickleball System, stands out as a world-class online coaching platform delivering exceptional instruction and support to players everywhere. Better Pickleball has been featured in major publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Well and Good, Parade.com, and BBC Radio.
For more information on Better Pickleball, please visit www.BetterPickleball.com
Kyleen Dye
Better Pickleball
Kyleen@BetterPickleball.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other