Inside Briefing LIVE: The day after the 2024 general election

The registration for this will go live this afternoon, Wednesday 3 July

Join us for a special livestreamed recording of the Institute for Government podcast, as a team of IfG experts – bleary eyed but full of coffee – gather in the podcast studio to make sense of a momentous night in British politics.

What does the general election result mean for how the UK will be governed? What decisions and duties await the prime minister over the next days and weeks? How are governments formed and what does it mean civil servants? And what are the big challenges facing the government – and how can it meet them?

Tune in as Hannah White and the team share their instant reaction, expert analysis, and essential insights. 

Presented by Hannah White. With Giles Wilkes, Joe Owen and Catherine Haddon.                                                                        

