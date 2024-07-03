MEC Ivan Meyer sends condolences following Porterville Farmer killing

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends and farming community of Porterville following the tragic passing of a farmer following an attack by unknown assailants on the farm Tevrede, in Porterville.

Minister Meyer said that, “Every farmer and agri-worker deserves the right to be treated with dignity. An attack on a farmer or agri-worker directly attacks our rural economy.”

“The agriculture sector forms the foundation of economic activity in the West Coast District of this province. It influences income levels and household spending in the local economy more than any other sector. In 2021, agriculture accounted for 21.5 per cent of GDPR and 44.1 per cent of formal jobs.”

The latest attack has been logged on the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Rural Safety Dash Board and will be monitored by the Department of Police Oversight and Community Policing’s Court Watching Brief.

Minister Meyer further stated that the Western Cape has worked hard to implement the Provincial Rural Safety Plan, which sees the government partnering with the South African Police Service, Neighborhood and Farm Watches, the private sector and any other structure that can contribute to our rural communities' security.

“Like all our residents, our farm workers and owners should be able to go about their business of feeding the nation and boosting our economy without the anxiety of being targeted by criminals”.

“Our partnerships with rural communities and the 450 registered farm and neighbourhood guards play a critical role in realising our dream of a crime-free rural landscape.

With the support of my colleague, the Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, I will continue to forge ahead with plans to ensure that farmers, agri-workers and rural communities who are the backbone of our agricultural economy, are safe.”

“The Western Cape Government will also work closely with the other law enforcement agencies to support efforts to bring the culprits to book”, concluded Minister Meyer.

