It's A Sweet Day in USA Recruiting for Good Launch 5 Days to Party in Paradise

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to generate proceeds for causes; and rewards referrals with fine dining and drawing for Food Festival.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches sweet dining rewards to help families and schools fund US kids sports R4G will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $1000 donations to kid sports program (nonprofits, schools, teams); and $1500 gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in the USA.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "When you participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (our referral program); you can choose which kids' sport program, or team receives our $1000 donation anywhere in the USA and change lives for GOOD!"First five people to successfully participate in Recruiting for Good causes enter exclusive drawing to win a sweet trip for two to "2025 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival Presented By Atlantis."Carlos Cymerman adds, "Everyday, It's A Sweet Day in The USA; we celebrate using our recruiting talent to do something good!"AboutLove to Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before September 1st, 2024. First 5 people enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com 24 Food Events in 5 Days!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives.

