The Healthy Workforce Institute Achieves Accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development

ANCC accreditation demonstrates a commitment to delivering high-quality continuing nursing professional development

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute was granted accreditation for nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) in June from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses.

With this accreditation, the Healthy Workforce Institute joins an influential global community of accredited organizations. We received accreditation for providing evidence-based educational content addressing the evolving needs of nurses and healthcare organizations focused on cultivating a healthy work culture. Our mission is to promote excellence in nursing and healthcare teams by prioritizing evidence-based and outcomes-focused professional development to create a world where bullying and incivility among healthcare professionals are rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. Our goal is to enhance interprofessional collaboration and improved patient outcomes through a healthy work culture.

NCPD accreditation from ANCC elevates educational offerings that benefit our nurses, and the patients and communities we serve, by:

* Promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice

* Improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthen professional development programs

* Increasing credibility to adhere to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality, professional education

* Expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations that are listed in a nationwide, searchable directory

* Increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies

The ANCC Accreditation Model is based on the original Donabedian framework of structure, process, and outcome measures to evaluate quality. The ANCC standards provide organizations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD activities. The development of quality outcomes ensures that accredited organizations continuously evaluate processes and their impact on the professional development of nurses.

For more information on the ANCC NCPD Accreditation Program, visit www.nursingworld.org/ncpd.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.