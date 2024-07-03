Submit Release
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of Connecticut Department of Transportation Employee Andrew DiDomenico

Governor Ned Lamont

07/03/2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective at sunrise on Friday, July 5, 2024, and remaining lowered until sunset on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in honor of Connecticut Department of Transportation employee Andrew DiDomenico, who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on June 28 while working on the Wharton Brook Connector near I-91 in Wallingford.

The lowering of flags is being coordinated with the wake and funeral services, which are scheduled to be held on Friday evening and Saturday morning in Wallingford and Meriden.

“We honor the memory of Andrew DiDomenico and his service to the State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Department of Transportation,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy and one that never should have happened. My prayers and condolences are with Andrew’s family, friends, and CTDOT co-workers during this devastating time.”

In accordance with the governor’s directive, flags will be at half-staff on the Connecticut State Capitol building and all other state-operated buildings, grounds, and facilities statewide. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, and any other private entities and government subdivisions are encouraged to lower their flags for this same duration of time. Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered.

