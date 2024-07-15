Consultix WTX-610 ILLUMINATOR CW DAS Commissioning Test Transmitter 200 MHz 6 GHz 2, 5, 10 Watt PA Promo from DAStronix

Consultix-DAStronix WTX-610 CW High Power Transmitter up to 6GHz 2, 5 or 10 Watts 50% Amplifier Option Promotion Consultix-DAStronix WTX-610 CW High Power Test Transmitter 200 MHz to 6GHz 2, 5 or 10 Watts 50% Amplifier Option Promotion Data Sheet Summary Mini Safari C-Band, CBRS High Power CW Test Transmitter 5, 10 or 20 Watts, 600 MHz to 4.2 GHz Option 1CB

CW Test Transmitter Commissioning will solve Design Issues or delays in your DAS deployments and antenna testing!” — Sam Valdivia

ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultix WTX-610 ILLUMINATOR™ the power to ILLUMINATE, Simulate, Validate your CW DAS commissioning in the palm of your hand. See our datasheet for all the options offered: https://bit.ly/3Gbdz80

Using modulated signals for testing is sometimes vital if you need to ensure dominance, avoid pilot pollution and validate the carrier configuration prior to deployment. Wideband operation up to 6 GHz allows the ILLUMINATOR™ to address all your future needs by covering traditional VHF and cellular bands up to C-band and 5.8 GHz wireless networks. These capabilities combined with the ultra-portable handheld form factor and innovative touch interface for maximum ease of use make the WTX-610 ILLUMINATOR™ the ideal choice for in-building and small cells professionals everywhere. The built-In wideband power amplifier extends the ILLUMINATOR’s capabilities to high power missions, whether for Indoor, oDAS, FCC Simulation, test and design or for performing CW model calibration.

Multi-Standard Modulated Transmitter, CW, WCDMA, LTE, 200 MHz to 6000 MHz, CBRS & C-band covered Up to +40 dBm / 10 Watts. CW, LTE & WCDMA modulations 200 to 6000 MHz in a single device, up to 10 Watt Amplifier (Built-in Option), 1 KHz frequency resolution, 1 dB Accuracy (Typ.), "Modulation LTE-FDD License upgradeable up to 4950 MHz". Light weight 1.6 Kg (3.5 lbs.), Handheld & heavy-duty, Touch screen operation, user friendly GUI or user interface, Ergonomic enclosure with ruggedized transit case included.

Test your DAS design with our High Power Cellular, CBRS, C-Band, New 4.9 or 5.8 GHz bands for CW Commissioning. CW Transmitter applications for FCC, IDAS or ODAS, venue stadium testing. If you need High CW Power 5, 10 or 20 Watts please inquire about our Consultix Mini-Safari 600 MHz t0 4.2 GHz option 1-CB supports the upper C-Band Frequencies from 3700 MHz-3980 MHz for Block A, B, C deployment for AT&T, Verizon deployments.

Promotion details: Purchase 1 Mini Safari CW™ CW transmitter, you will receive a 300W Battery Bank for free with your purchase per unit. The Mini Safari™ CW transmitter is a hand-held high-power signal generator particularly engineered for field applications such as propagation studies, small cells planning, DAS testing and coverage mapping. See datasheet for information: https://bit.ly/3KPyuRr The Portable transmitter is available in different configurations; 5 Watts, 10 Watts or 20 Watts. The 5 Watt version comes as a single-port model (Mini safari-1) or a dual-port model (Mini safari-2).

The 2 ports are identical and each port covers the full range of frequency bands from 150 MHz to 2700 MHz with 5 Watt output power and delivers 2 Watt output power at the 3.5 GHz band. And optionally it can be upgraded to 10 Watts from 400 to 2700 MHz.

