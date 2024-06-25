New Fiber "OPTIX" 3XSOC Splice-on Connector Reusable Three Times, Universal to All Fusion Splicers sold by DAStronix

The only reusable Optix 3 X 900 um Splice-On Connectors Overview sold by DAStronix Optix-DAStronix 3 X 900 um Splice-On Connectors Specifications Ordering Information Optix-DAStronix Fusion Splicer with six motor core alignment with Smart fiber identification

The new 3XSOC Splice-on Connectors avoids the "One and Done" problem of costly scrapped connectors on “failed splice” connections.

Customer Quote: "I have been using 3XSOC Splice-on Connectors for three years and absolutely love them, splicing for 20 years and have used every splice-on connector and these are the best by far."” — Division27 Communications

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optix is setting the pace with it's new technology for the fiber optic deployment and testing innovations. Optix designs, manufactures, and supplies specialized fiber optic products for the telecom, datacom, premise wiring, FTTH, CATV, and DAS industries.

The new 3XSOC products include a patent pending re-spliceable 3X splice-on connectors for MPO and single fiber, traditional splice-on connectors, reusable 3X mechanical connectors, the WRX Series fusion splicers and OTDR’s, and other tools and splicing accessories. The rugged durability has established the new 3XSOC as one of the premier choice in connector technology.

The 3X splice-on connector easily splices on any brand fusion splicer and does not require any special SOC holder. It only requires the sheath clamp or fiber cable holder that is part of the fusion splicer. Another advantage is the flexible and reliable silicon boot that routes easily and neatly in all types of enclosures and wall mount boxes. The increased boot length provides excellent strain relief and utilizes a stainless steel 30mm splice sleeve, offering robust protection at the fragile splice point.

The Optix 3X 900um splice-on connector is a simple three piece design featuring a fast and consistent field termination and is ready for splicing on any fusion splicer. Made with Corning cable, it is available in MPO, LC, SC, ST, and FC styles. Our multi mode connectors are compliant to TIA/EIA568C.3 and our single mode connectors are compliant to Telcordia GR-326.

All Fiber Optic customers can now benefit by having multiple use when splicing up to three opportunities to re-splice or reuse the connector, Universal Compatibility - Works easily with ALL fusion splicer brands, no special holders needed - just use fusion splicer sheath clamp or fiber holder, Only three parts, flexible silicon boot (130mm), splice sleeve (30mm), fiber connector stub (122mm), Silicon boot provides excellent strain relief and protection, Made only with Corning Glass, Flexible silicon boot routes easily and neatly even in tight wall enclosures, Simple, Fast, & Consistent Field Termination, Rugged splice protection sleeve designed with a stainless-steel strength member.

OPTIX is ISO 9001:2015 certified at each of its facilities, current patent application (Registration No. 78575, Docket No. 1029-002, Customer No, 181759) for Re-Spliceable MPO, LC, SC, ST,FC Splice-on connectors. Primary connector manufacturing is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and GR-326, assembly partners are certified to ISO 9001:2015 TL 9000, ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 14001:2004

With the addition to Optix line DAStronix and it's wireless manufacturer's/partners "Consultix" are focused on supporting all the DAS "Distributed Antenna Systems" being installed for CW wireless testing or simulation, Antenna Monitoring with the "Neuron" and now Fiber "OPTIX" consumables and telecom test equipment field applications. With range of innovative solutions DAStronix is helping all the service operators, network vendors, and system Integrators achieve ultimate design performance, fast project deliveries in a cost-effective way. For more information please contact us at Sales@DAStronixusa.Com or call us at 877-711-1757

