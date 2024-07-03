WoodWing appoints Martin de Heus as new CCO
EINPresswire.com/ -- WoodWing is pleased to announce Martin de Heus has joined its board as the new chief commercial officer.
De Heus is an energetic leader with a proven track record in the B2B SaaS space. Most recently, he showed his extraordinary entrepreneurial skills as Moxo's European leader, guiding them on their journey to build and sustain a strong presence in the European region. Before that, De Heus was an instrumental commercial force in growing SaaS revenue at Onguard.
His appointment will help WoodWing build on the commercial foundation created in recent years. Martin will push the next steps: sharpening value propositions across industries together with our partners and customers, and smoothening sales and marketing operations to drive further growth and create new business opportunities.
WoodWing CEO Ross Paterson commented on De Heus’ appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Martin as our CCO. Currently, we are releasing exciting innovations on our cloud, and we're developing and offering new (AI-based) solutions, that liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. Martin will provide the commercial leadership and experience necessary to effectively bring this to the market. Additionally, his high energy and entrepreneurial mindset will help us further strengthen our overall commercial capabilities. I am excited to have Martin on board to further unlock our commercial potential.”
Martin de Heus adds: “I am grateful to be joining WoodWing’s global team. With the recent release of new features on WoodWing’s cloud, it is the perfect timing to join the company and continue building on the success of this strong brand. I can’t wait to connect with WoodWing’s impressive customer base and to further grow it internationally. I’m committed to maximizing the value for our clients and partners.”
Martin de Heus joins WoodWing's Executive Board alongside Ross Paterson (CEO), Jeffrey Braam (CTO), Karel Chevalking (Customer Success) and Michael Shaughnessy (CFO).
