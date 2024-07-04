Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Postherpetic Neuralgia Market

DelveInsight’s Postherpetic Neuralgia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Postherpetic Neuralgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postherpetic Neuralgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Postherpetic Neuralgia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report:

The Postherpetic Neuralgia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2023, Scilex Holding announced the successful completion of a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection by the US FDA at Oishi Koseido’s (Oishi) enhanced manufacturing facility for ZTlido in Japan. This successful audit enables Scilex to continue commercializing ZTlido, manufactured at a 250 kg scale at Oishi's facility.

A recent study by Jain et al. (2023) reported that the standardized annual incidence rates of herpes zoster from 2019 to 2021 ranged between 542 and 685 per 100,000 people.

According to the analysis, there were approximately 2,025,000 incident cases of herpes zoster in the 7MM (seven major markets) in 2022, and this number is expected to increase throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, the United States recorded the highest number of incident cases of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), totaling approximately 281,000 cases. It is anticipated that these cases will continue to rise by the year 2034.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of incident cases of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) in 2022, with approximately 59,000 cases, whereas Spain had the lowest number of incident cases of PHN, around 18,000 cases in the same year.

Key Postherpetic Neuralgia Companies: Merz Therapeutics GmbH, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Haisco Pharma, Xenon Pharma, Winston Laboratories, Teva Branded Pharma, Aestus Therapeutics, KAI Pharma, Takeda, Daewoong Pharma, Zalicus, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., UCB Pharma, XenoPort, Inc., and others

Key Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapies: IncobotulinumtoxinA, LX9211, XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA), ZTlido (lidocaine), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besilate), HSK16149, XPF-002, Civamide Patch, TV-45070, ATx08-001, KAI-1678, TAK-583, DWP05195, Z160, Retigabine, Levetiracetam, GEn, and others

The Postherpetic Neuralgia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Postherpetic Neuralgia is more prominent in females in comparison to males

The Postherpetic Neuralgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Postherpetic Neuralgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Postherpetic Neuralgia market dynamics.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Overview

Postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) is a chronic pain condition that occurs after a shingles infection (herpes zoster). It is characterized by severe, persistent pain in the area where the shingles rash occurred, lasting for months or even years after the rash has healed. PHN results from nerve damage caused by the shingles virus. Symptoms can include burning, sharp, or throbbing pain, sensitivity to touch, and itching.

Get a Free sample for the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/postherpetic-neuralgia-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.



Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Postherpetic Neuralgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of Postherpetic Neuralgia in the 7MM

Gender-specific Cases of Postherpetic Neuralgia in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Postherpetic Neuralgia in the 7MM

Total Treated Cases of Postherpetic Neuralgia in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Postherpetic Neuralgia epidemiology trends @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology Forecast

Postherpetic Neuralgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postherpetic Neuralgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Postherpetic Neuralgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Postherpetic Neuralgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapies and Key Companies

IncobotulinumtoxinA: Merz Therapeutics GmbH

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA): Merz Therapeutics

ZTlido (lidocaine): Scilex Pharmaceuticals

TARLIGE (mirogabalin besilate): Daiichi Sankyo

HSK16149: Haisco Pharma

XPF-002: Xenon Pharma

Civamide Patch: Winston Laboratories

TV-45070: Teva Branded Pharma

ATx08-001: Aestus Therapeutics

KAI-1678: KAI Pharma

TAK-583: Takeda

DWP05195: Daewoong Pharma

Z160: Zalicus

Retigabine: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Levetiracetam: UCB Pharma

GEn: XenoPort, Inc.

Scope of the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Postherpetic Neuralgia Companies: Merz Therapeutics GmbH, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Haisco Pharma, Xenon Pharma, Winston Laboratories, Teva Branded Pharma, Aestus Therapeutics, KAI Pharma, Takeda, Daewoong Pharma, Zalicus, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., UCB Pharma, XenoPort, Inc., and others

Key Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapies: IncobotulinumtoxinA, LX9211, XEOMIN (IncobotulinumtoxinA), ZTlido (lidocaine), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besilate), HSK16149, XPF-002, Civamide Patch, TV-45070, ATx08-001, KAI-1678, TAK-583, DWP05195, Z160, Retigabine, Levetiracetam, GEn, and others

Postherpetic Neuralgia Therapeutic Assessment: Postherpetic Neuralgia current marketed and Postherpetic Neuralgia emerging therapies

Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Dynamics: Postherpetic Neuralgia market drivers and Postherpetic Neuralgia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Postherpetic Neuralgia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Postherpetic Neuralgia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Postherpetic Neuralgia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Postherpetic Neuralgia

3. SWOT analysis of Postherpetic Neuralgia

4. Postherpetic Neuralgia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Postherpetic Neuralgia Disease Background and Overview

7. Postherpetic Neuralgia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Postherpetic Neuralgia

9. Postherpetic Neuralgia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Postherpetic Neuralgia Unmet Needs

11. Postherpetic Neuralgia Emerging Therapies

12. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Drivers

16. Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Barriers

17. Postherpetic Neuralgia Appendix

18. Postherpetic Neuralgia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.