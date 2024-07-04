Citizens School First Globally to Complete Impactful Mentorship Programme, Reaffirming Commitment to Redefine Education

Educators from Citizens School receive their Advanced Diploma certificates following completion of a 6-month mentorship programme.

Citizens School reaffirms its commitment to redefining education with a transformative six-month journey of the Advanced Diploma in Mentoring Programme.

At Citizens, we understand the significant impact mentors have on a learner’s educational journey beyond test scores. This is why we are making substantial investments into developing our mentors.” — Dr. Adil Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School

DUBAI, UAE, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight participants from Citizens School completed the ‘Advanced Diploma in Coaching and Mentoring in Educational Settings’ on 28 June 2024, marking the end of a transformative six-month journey.

Citizens School is proud to be the first institution globally to implement this programme, reaffirming its commitment to redefining education by prioritising educators as coaches and mentors. Citizens recognises the vital role mentors play in transforming education. By emphasising coaching and mentoring as a pedagogical approach, trained mentors empower learners with essential life skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and confidence.

In collaboration with Incyte International and led by educator Dr. Stephen Hopkins, the programme is designed to equip mentors with the skills to be effective coaches and mentors. Eight dedicated participants formed the founding cohort for the programme and received professional training, engaged in practical application with colleagues and learners, provided valuable feedback, and fast-tracked their personal accreditation as coach / mentors with the IAPC&M.

The final event featured mentor case study presentations and concluded with a graduation ceremony, where participants received their Advanced Diploma certificates, accredited as Level 4 equivalent by the IAPC&M.

Dr. Adil Alzarooni, Founder of Citizens School, noted: "At Citizens, we understand the significant impact mentors have on a learner’s educational journey beyond test scores. This is why we are making substantial investments into developing our mentors. We believe a great mentor not only impacts a learner's academic and professional success but also empowers them to lead a higher quality of life. The coaching and mentoring programme at Citizens equips our mentors with the skills to effectively guide and positively impact our learners."

Dr. Stephen Hopkins added, "This programme embodies the educational philosophy of Citizens School, providing mentors and leaders with the skills to create optimal learning environments for both learners and professionals. I have been impressed with the founding cohort of eight participants, who demonstrated a very high level of professional commitment, engagement with the learning, and a dedication to using the skills to improve outcomes within the school."

#ENDS#

About Citizens School

Citizens School is a visionary school in Dubai, developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments. Located in the heart of Dubai, the school has been leading the way in educational innovation since its opening in 2022. With a learner-centred approach combining an innovative curriculum and a focus on entrepreneurship, the school combines traditional academic excellence of the UK National Curriculum with relevant skill development programmes, preparing learners to succeed in a rapidly changing world. The 43,000-square-metre school campus has capacity for 2,600 children between the ages of three and 18 and features almost 3,000 square metres of open playing space. This includes a multi-purpose performing arts and activity hall, a six-lane swimming pool, and football and rugby pitches adhering to FIFA and World Rugby standards.

Learn more at https://citizens.me/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vidya Satish

Public Relations Manager, Citizens School

Email: vidya.satish@citizens.me

Ayham Ayche

Managing Director, Incyte International

Email: ayham@incyteinternational.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1225 800 881

Website: www.incyteinternational.com