1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival welcomes the summer with several intriguing activities

MACAU, July 3 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), and co-organised and supported by various entities, the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival will be held from July to August, during which adults and children are invited to embrace arts through a series of intriguing activities.

The Macao International Children’s Arts Festival features an array of programmes for families presented by art groups from Macao and all from over the world. In the first week, the children’s play The Moon in a Pot by La Petita Malumaluga from Spain will be presented from 4 to 7 July, combining music, dance, theatre and special effects, inviting adults and children aged one and above to explore the most emotional corners of the moon through an interactive approach. Created by the Xirriquiteula Theatre from Spain, the show Laika will be presented from 13 to 14 July, taking the audience back to the 1950s through the time tunnel for a lively historical experience by using various art forms such as shadow play, puppets and film montage. The show is suitable for audience aged 4 or above.

In order to develop children’s interest in art-related books, the “Children’s Fun Book House” (Pop-up Store) will be held during the weekends in July at the “‧ART” on the first floor of the Macao Cultural Centre. Incorporating the elements of playground in design, the Book House will feature over 200 exquisite picture books, books for teenagers, colouring books, educational materials, and other related cultural and creative products from more than 10 countries and regions. Various installations will be available for the public to take photographs, while a family reading area will be set up for adults and children to enjoy reading together. In addition, over 20 art workshops will be held in a total of 60 classes during the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, offering parents and children various activities such as music, theatre, painting and dance. The programme also includes “Musical Soul” Workshops, dedicated to teenagers, which promote music through acting, singing and dancing; as well as the “Body-Mind Connection Dance” Workshops, which invite senior participants to move their bodies and showcase their charm.

Tickets for the programmes are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone (2855 5555) and online booking (local and overseas). at www.macauticket.com. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2855 5555 (Macao); ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. Seats for some of the workshops are still available, registration can be made available through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). Seats are limited, and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Some activities have an admission charge.

For more information about the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.