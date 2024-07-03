Global Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition Concludes, Uniting Energy Ecosystem Around a Net Zero Future
- Inaugural GET Congress successfully brought together energy ministers, CEOs, and business leaders to drive forward decarbonisation in climate-critical sectors.
- Third day featured strategic discussions on the future of sustainable transportation and innovative approaches to decarbonising the global water supply.
- Event concluded with reflections from the GET Congress’ Steering Committee, following three days of high-level sessions and an action-packed exhibition.
The Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress and Exhibition concluded today in Milan, following three days of action-focused dialogue and collaboration between international energy ministers, business leaders and CEOs, and energy transition experts.
The third and final day of the conference focused on the solutions required to make global energy transitions a reality, and the potential routes to decarbonisation within the energy industry and beyond. Addressing delegates on this new industrial opportunity and the critical role of innovation, Hon. Adolfo Urso, Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, opened the third day and reaffirmed the importance of cross-industry cooperation in enabling this ecosystem to thrive:
“The next few years will lead to a radical change for our entire society: for the industrial system, called to review its production and organisational processes, to innovate and invest in new technologies; for our citizens who must embrace new behaviours based on a wise use of resources and on the circular economy; for the institutions which are increasingly responsible for offering policies and tools to support both. Supporting these changes requires a joint effort and a common purpose from the energy sector, the industrial ecosystems with high greenhouse gas emissions, the financial sector and policy makers.”
Recent estimates show that capital markets have recognised the opportunity of this new energy future, with global investment in the energy transitions reaching a record $1.8 trillion in 2023, an increase of 17% on the previous year. The inaugural GET Congress has provided the platform through which this increased investment can help accelerate innovative projects and raise the capital required to make a decisive impact on energy transitions.
The third day of the conference reflected this collective initiative for change, featuring a diverse range of speakers and decision makers at the forefront of the transition, such as Bryan Glover, Chief Technology and Growth Officer, Honeywell; Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst, Wood Mackenzie; Taciana Peão Lopes, Co-founder, Mozambique Women of Energy; Tze San Koh, President China Gas Marketing, ExxonMobil; and Nik Gowing, Founder and Co-director of Thinking the Unthinkable.
Highlights from the day included an in-depth analysis of the routes to decarbonising global water supplies, with Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Zhero, Paddy Padmanathan offering a vision for improving access to clean water, in an industry which is currently highly-energy intensive. A foremost expert on desalination innovation, Padmanathan shared what he believed was necessary to make this a reality:
“We need to be reducing use, not compromising quality of life. This can be achieved by eliminating waste, by applying the knowledge and science that we already have, and by utilising marketing and communications tools that can educate use and behaviour.”
Building upon the momentum of the first two days, day three of the GET Congress emphasised the growing consensus and unity present throughout the industry. With 300+ ministers, CEOs, and business leaders in attendance, the event reflected a clear willingness from all corners of the industry to decarbonise at scale and underscored the necessity to make bold business decisions in the face of net-zero impasses.
Today, the Changemakers Programme continued to drive these engaging conversations on the need to balance accelerated decarbonisation with energy affordability. Delivering a keynote on “Lombardia: Europe’s engine room of high-tech economic growth”, Alessandro Spada, President of Assolombarda, offered insight into the market dynamics and innovations enabling progress and cost reduction in Italy and throughout the European continent:
"Reducing emissions is a common goal which Italian companies, starting with those in our region, have been working on for some time now through significant investments in sustainability and innovation. The next challenge is the cost of energy, which is structurally higher in Europe, and we call on all stakeholders to work towards the creation of an integrated energy market that guarantees stable and coordinated prices within the EU.”
The final panel of the day was led by the GET Steering Committee, made up of many of the leading voices from across the energy ecosystem. In reflecting on the challenges and opportunities stemming from the energy transitions, a clear thread emerged around the importance of uniting across sectors to build a truly inclusive path toward green growth, as summarised by Katrien Verlinden, President and CEO of Saipem America, Saipem Canada, and Saimexicana:
“Governments can really enable the funding of the energy transition by the private sector, but to do this they have to put clear policies and incentive schemes in place. A lot of people are already rolling up their sleeves outside the public eye. I do believe the industry needs to work better with policymakers and financial institutions, and make sure there is no misunderstanding on the clarity of these policies. We need to respond to immediate needs, and have to find a way to achieve low carbon projects FID's now, and not delay any longer.”
With insights from global leading voices on energy, policy, technology and finance, the first GET Congress has set the standard as an invaluable platform for mobilising the route to net-zero and delivering swift and just energy transitions. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the 2025 GET Congress will open a new chapter in its mission to drive climate innovation and progress across all levels of industry.
Notes to the Reader:
GET will take place from Allianz MiCo – GATE 4, Viale Scarampo, 20149 Milan, Italy.
The Global Energy Transition Congress & Exhibition (GET) is a premier event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts from the energy, hard-to-abate sectors, finance, and start-ups to address the critical challenges and opportunities to decarbonise industry and accelerate the global energy transition. GET serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing low-carbon solutions and decarbonisation technologies that will shape the future of the energy transition worldwide. With a focus on achieving net-zero emissions, GET is set to attract participants from diverse sectors and countries to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change.
About dmgevents
Dmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, Gastech, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.
www.dmgevents.com
Notes to the Reader:
GET will take place from Allianz MiCo – GATE 4, Viale Scarampo, 20149 Milan, Italy.
The Global Energy Transition Congress & Exhibition (GET) is a premier event that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts from the energy, hard-to-abate sectors, finance, and start-ups to address the critical challenges and opportunities to decarbonise industry and accelerate the global energy transition. GET serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing low-carbon solutions and decarbonisation technologies that will shape the future of the energy transition worldwide. With a focus on achieving net-zero emissions, GET is set to attract participants from diverse sectors and countries to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change.
About dmgevents
Dmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, Gastech, the Global Energy Transition Congress, the Egypt Energy Show, the World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.
www.dmgevents.com
