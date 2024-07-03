Varist Announces Replacement Program to support OEM Kaspersky Antivirus Customers Amid U.S. Government Ban
Following U.S. Government ban of Kaspersky Antivirus in the USA, Varist introduces replacement program supporting affected service providers & software vendors.REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent announcement by the U.S. Government to ban the sale and use of Kaspersky Antivirus software across the United States, Varist, a leading provider of large-scale malware detection solutions, is delighted to introduce a comprehensive replacement program designed to support service providers and software vendors affected by this decision.
The U.S. Government’s decision to prohibit Kaspersky products, including those integrated as OEM components in other software solutions, is a significant move to protect national cybersecurity interests. As a company dedicated to safeguarding digital environments, Varist understands the urgency and necessity of providing secure and reliable alternatives to those impacted by this ban.
Varist’s Replacement Program Highlights
Smooth Transition: Varist offers a smooth and straightforward transition process for current OEM customers of Kaspersky and other anti-malware solutions impacted by the ban. Our team is ready to assist with the migration to Varist’s embeddable malware detection engines.
High Performance: An upgrade, not just a swap-out, Varist’s engines not only deliver industry leading detection efficacy, but are also can scale far beyond its competitors. Enjoy faster detection with lighter resource requirements.
Quick and Flexible Integration: Varist’s engines are designed for quick and easy integration into a wide range of software products and service architectures. Our flexible APIs and SDKs ensure that an optimal integration is possible for any use case.
Special Pricing: To support the transition, Varist is offering special commercial terms for those switching from Kaspersky or other anti-malware solutions impacted by the ban. Select customers can benefit for up to 12 months licenses free of charge.
“In today’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, even a small interruption in coverage can lead to significant damage,” said Hallgrimur Bjornsson, CEO of Varist. “Following the U.S. Government’s decision, it is essential for customers to have access to reliable and secure alternatives that can be integrated quickly. Varist is prepared to do its part in helping businesses and organizations navigate this transition smoothly.”
How to Participate:
To take advantage of Varist’s replacement program, users can visit our website at www.varist.com or contact our sales team at sales@varist.com for more information and to learn how Varist’s OEM expertise can help you.
About Varist:
Varist, an Icelandic cybersecurity company, specializes in scalable and high-performance advanced malware detection and analysis. Varist provides unique malware detection capabilities to some of the world's largest tech companies, safeguarding over 3 billion users globally. Varist's Malware Detection Engine, previously known as F-Prot, Authentium, Command, and Commtouch Anti-Virus, ensures robust protection against cyber threats. Visit www.varist.com.
