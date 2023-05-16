Varist and OPSWAT Announce Partnership Agreement for Malware Protection
The partnership with Varist highlights OPSWAT’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customersREYKJAVIK, ICELAND, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Varist, an Icelandic cybersecurity company that recently acquired the operating assets of Cyren’s anti-malware business, is excited to announce its latest partnership with OPSWAT. The agreement highlights OPSWAT’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible malware protection solutions for uninterrupted security.
Varist is co-owned by former employees of Cyren’s anti-malware division and is committed to delivering superior cybersecurity solutions that protect its customers from ever-evolving malware threats. The partnership ensures OPSWAT and its customers continue to benefit from the products and services previously supplied by Cyren’s anti-malware division.
"The partnership with OPSWAT is a significant milestone for Varist as we continue to build relationships with market-leading cybersecurity companies," said Hallgrímur Th. Björnsson, CEO of Varist. "Our team's deep understanding of the challenges in stopping today’s evasive malware and each customer’s unique needs enables us to successfully deliver these services, and we are excited to work closely with OPSWAT to continue providing exceptional cybersecurity solutions for OPSWAT customers."
As a result of the partnership agreement, OPSWAT will update Cyren to Varist in MetaDefender effective May 24, 2023, to ensure its multiscanning technology is up to date with the appropriate vendor names. The continued partnership highlights OPSWAT’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customers with minimal disruption. More details here.
About Varist
Varist is an Icelandic cybersecurity company specializing in advanced malware detection. Varist is dedicated to providing innovative, reliable, and high performance security solutions for its customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.varist.com.
About OPSWAT
OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.
Pete Starr, Varist Media Contact
Varist
