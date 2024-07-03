Hubject and Gentari join forces to streamline EV charging across Southeast Asia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject, the EV interoperability market leader, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari), to connect Gentari’s network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers to Hubject’s eRoaming platform, allowing EV drivers to seamlessly charge at an expanded network of charging points across the region.
The collaboration marks a milestone towards the longer-term aim of enhancing the accessibility and reliability of the EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. This advancement will be significantly boosted once Gentari's charging points are certified for Hubject’s Plug&Charge via the Gentari Go app, which allows EV drivers to pull up, plug in and start charging without having to use a mobile app or RFID card. Gentari is already in conversation with OEMs to enable Plug&Charge capabilities for their vehicles, further advancing this seamless charging experience.
Hubject Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christian Hahn said, "We are delighted to partner with Gentari. Based on Gentari's strength in the renewable energy sector, the adoption of EVs will be further supported as renewable energies and electric vehicles are providing the highest level of value, like the collaboration between Gentari and Hubject. This will help to establish Gentari as a new EV mobility champion in Southeast Asia. It's exactly this kind of collaboration that will scale up the switch to sustainable mobility."
Gentari is accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation by building a vast network of EV charging stations, addressing range anxiety, and promoting fast, accessible charging. By integrating renewable energy and leveraging Hubject's expertise in simplifying the charging of EVs, Gentari aims to ensure convenience and encourage more drivers across Southeast Asia to switch from fossil fuel cars to green mobility.
Shah Yang Razalli, Deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility added: "We are committed to advancing the transition to sustainable transportation by empowering greater range confidence and ensuring safety, reliability, convenience and value for customers. In line with our vision to become Asia Pacific’s leading green mobility solutions partner, for individuals and businesses, this partnership with Hubject will be a key booster towards the seamless integration of EVs into daily transportation options.”
Gentari currently operates the largest direct current (DC) charging network in Malaysia, with over 120 DC charging points (CP) from more than 400 CPs in the country. Through its clean energy platform, Gentari Go, Gentari enables access to over 2,400 chargers across Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand via an EV roaming network. This collaboration with Hubject, set to achieve one million networked charge points globally by 2024, is part of Gentari's strategic aim to streamline the EV charging experience in Southeast Asia with Hubject's connectivity technology.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 725,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
About Gentari
Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen, and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help consumers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading next-generation Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and to be Asia Pacific’s leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future, possible.
Gentari Go, a clean energy platform, was recently launched to offer customers an integrated sustainable lifestyle experience, enabling the flow of clean energy from Roof to Wall to Wheel. The Gentari Go app is currently available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Malaysia. For more information on Gentari Go, please visit https://www.gentari.com/go/ or email us at greenmobility@gentari.com.
Contact
Gentari
Ravinesh Uthayasuriyan (Rantau+)
ravinesh@rantaupr.com.my
+6012 581 6851
Hubject
Stuart Barnes
Marketing & Communications
stuart.barnes@hubject.com
