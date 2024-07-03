Lukin Center Announces New Office Opening In Jersey City, New Jersey
Lukin Center’s compassionate and evidence-based mental health services are now available in Jersey City.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukin Center has opened a new psychotherapy and psychiatry treatment center. Located at 75 Montgomery Street Suite 502, Jersey City, NJ 07302, New Jersey residents now have easier access to top-quality mental health treatment.
Lukin Center introduces a range of new programs designed to enhance mental and emotional well-being. Their Sports Performance Program combines Cognitive Behavior Therapy, counseling, and clinical interventions to help athletes and active individuals reach peak performance. The Creative Arts Therapy Program leverages movement and creative expression to foster emotional healing and personal growth.
Their Executive Mental Wellness Program provides tailored support for high-performing professionals to balance the demands of leadership with personal well-being.
The Lukin Center is creating a few other programs, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Program, which is tailored to clients who may benefit from group therapy and a Parent Guidance Program,which helps parents navigate the school system when their child/children are in need of special services.
Community engagement is very important to Lukin Center, and they look forward to further connecting with all of Jersey City to support and enrich the community.
The Jersey City office also provides personalized services for patients. Individuals enjoy complete peace of mind knowing they will be matched with clinicians who are understanding, caring, and experienced. Additionally, every Lukin Center clinician is certified and thoroughly vetted.
The following is a non-exhaustive list of conditions Lukin Center at Jersey City treats:
Addiction
Adoption Issues
Anxiety
Blended Family Issues
Depression
Eating Disorders
LGBTQIA Issues
Life Transition Issues
Men’s Issues
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Self-Injury/Self-Harm
Substance Abuse
Trauma
Women’s Issues
… and more.
From individual psychotherapy to couples' counseling and family therapy to children & adolescent therapy, Lukin Center's treatment modalities suit patients of all ages and backgrounds. They can access a full spectrum of mental health care services, including:
Medication Management
Neuropsych Evaluations
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT)
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
Lukin Center's clinicians are trained to help patients identify triggers, overcome destructive behaviors, improve interpersonal relationships, develop healthy coping mechanisms, and more. Improving one's thoughts and behaviors is key to creating a positive outlook on life and even achieving success in professional endeavors.
If you are ready to take the first step toward recovery and improving the overall state of your mental health, do not hesitate to call Lukin Center at 201-409-0393.
About Lukin Center
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, established in 2014 by Drs. Konstantin and Paula Lukin, has rapidly grown to become one of the largest psychotherapy practices in Northern New Jersey. With locations in Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Englewood, Westfield, and Jersey City, the center provides high-quality, evidence-based psychotherapy services to the communities of Essex, Bergen, Hudson, and Union Counties.
Dedicated to the highest standards of care, the Lukin Center’s team of clinicians is selected for their extensive training, professional degrees, and the most up-to-date certifications. Emphasizing ongoing education and a highly individualized approach to mental health treatment, the Lukin Center is at the forefront of innovative and effective therapy practices.
Committed to helping individuals heal, grow, and thrive, the Lukin Center upholds a mission to deliver compassionate, research-based treatment, supporting clients as they work towards the life-changing goals they desire.
