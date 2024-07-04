Anacura acquires OHMX.bio, adding multi-omics for drug discovery and diagnostics to its services

Gerben Menschaert and Griet Nuytinck © Anthony Van Driessche

GHENT, BELGIUM, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacura, a Ghent-based company offering medical and pharmaceutical analytical services, announces the acquisition of OHMX.bio, a Ghent University spin-off specialized in advanced -omics technology. The acquisition expands the existing anacura group activities at AnaBioTec and Labo Nuytinck towards drug discovery and diagnostics research.

Anacura is an independent analytical centre of excellence in both healthcare and drug development, offering personalised and evidence-based laboratory solutions. The group supports health care providers and patients through medical analyses at Labo Nuytinck and assists pharmaceutical and biotech companies with end-to-end drug development analytics at AnaBioTec.

Anacura CEO Griet Nuytinck says: “The acquisition of OHMX.bio is the next step in anacura’s aim to remain a frontrunner in innovative healthcare services, complementing ongoing initiatives within our existing business units. With the acquisition, we bring in a company with deep scientific expertise that shares our key values, enabling us to provide an even stronger service offering to the biotech community in Belgium and beyond.”

Established in 2019 as a Ghent University spin-off, OHMX.bio operates as a premier study design company, specializing in cutting-edge -omics technologies for discovery and (pre)clinical studies. The company combines multi-omic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, in combination with advanced bio-informatics to speed up the discovery process and quality control of biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) such asmRNA vaccines and CAR-T cells.

OHMX.bio CEO/CSO Gerben Menschaert adds: “Our activities complement the current service offering within the anacura group and, importantly, we share the same values, mission and drive for quality, scientific excellence, and a tailored personal approach.”

Menschaert is one of the co-founders of OHMX.bio and is a professor at the Lab of Bioinformatics and Computational Genomics at Ghent University.

“OHMX.bio joining the anacura family is a future proof move for both parties,” he says, “It will allow OHMX.bio to expand its portfolio and tap into new markets, Additionally, it strengthens anacura’s offering of innovative technologies. Collectively, we solidify anacura’s position as a one-stop shop for clients and market leader in the Ghent Biotech ecosystem.”

About anacura

Anacura is an independent laboratory group with more than 250 dynamic employees based in Evergem (Ghent) and Bruges. Active in various areas of healthcare, anacura is known for its customer-centric support. Anacura’s daughter companies AnaBioTec and Labo Nuytinck deliver end-to-end analytical drug development solutions for pharma and biotech clients, and affordable, high-quality lab services for patients and healthcare providers, respectively. As such, anacura is a preferred partner for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, both locally and internationally, as well as local general practitioners and healthcare professionals.