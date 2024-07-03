Submit Release
Whistl publishes first annual ESG Report

UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has published its first annual ESG Report

— Nick Wells, Executive Chairman
UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistl the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has published its first annual ESG Report covering its activities and progress in its environment, social and governance strategy (ESG).

The launch of the report is a significant step in its drive to achieve Net Zero by 2045 as it will annually and transparently track the company’s robust strategy and progress in achieving its aims in the coming years.

The company’s stated overall ESG strategy is to ‘deliver competitive services for customers whilst enriching its colleagues and communities and minimising our impact on the environment’. The report covers progress on: Equality, diversity and inclusion, Fair and decent work; Employee training and development; Supporting communities; Carbon emissions; Sustainable supply chain; and Waste management.

The key highlights from the 2023 report include:
• 10.1% overall decrease in carbon footprint
• 90% recyclability across the Group
• 91% of energy is from renewables
• Ecovadis Gold accreditation
• Director backed EDI focus on Race, Women and Disability at work
• Supported 8 community charities

Nick Wells, Executive Chairman, said: “We aim to be a sustainable business, not only financially but also within the environment and communities in which we operate. We must create momentum despite the technological challenges. That is why we have committed to achieving net zero by 2045.

“We understand that we cannot do this on our own, and we will work closely with customers and suppliers to enable them to achieve their own emissions reduction targets.

He continued: “We work hard as an organisation to ensure that our colleagues are treated with respect, can be free to be themselves at work and know that they will be listened to. We have made great strides and continue to make progress.

“We are committed to using our resources to encourage the potential within our people and in the local communities in which we operate, and the report covers a variety of initiates we have undertaken over the year.

Wells concluded: “We are committed to do the right things by the environment, by our employees and the communities in which we work and am pleased that our work is comprehensively covered in our first ESG Annual Report.”

A copy of the report is available here: www.whistl.co.uk/company/esg

