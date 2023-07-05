Whistl commits to 2045 net zero strategy
Whistl, the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, has announced its strategy to achieve net zero by 2045.
Whistl, the UK's leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, has announced its strategy to achieve net zero by 2045.
— Nigel Polglass, COO
Through the calculation of science-based emissions reduction targets, the company has taken a pragmatic approach which is broken down into two-stages. From a baseline of 2022, the short-term aim is a 21% emissions reduction by 2030. By 2045 it expects to have reduced by 95% its annual carbon dioxide equivalent emissions to under 37,544 tonnes.
Earlier this year, following extensive consultation with employees and external stakeholders, Whistl launched its ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) Strategy based upon three pillars: valuing colleagues; fulfilling opportunities; and preserving our natural environment.
The net zero strategy is part of the third pillar with the following areas as part of its extensive decarbonisation programme:
Fleet: achieve a 100% Zero and Ultra Low Emission Small van fleet by 2030 and 100% Zero and Ultra Low Emission HGV fleet by 2040.
Facilities: achieve 100% procured renewable electricity across all its sites by the end of 2025.
Waste Management: zero operational waste to landfill by the end of 2025.
Supplier Engagement: Collaborate with our carriers and suppliers to obtain carbon data and set science-based net zero targets through a supplier engagement programme.
Training and Communication: 80% of individuals to complete sustainability and net zero-related training by end of 2024.
Whistl is collaborating closely with its supply chain to enable it to reach is carbon reduction goals and announced at its recent Annual Supplier Day a framework for how they can collaborate and innovate with their suppliers to achieve its net zero ambitions.
Nigel Polglass, Chief Operating Officer and ESG Board sponsor, Whistl, said:
“Our aim is to be a sustainable business, not only financially but also within the environment and communities in which we operate and I am delighted that we are able to announce our ambition to achieve net zero by 2045. We believe in taking a science-based approach to this important issue and particularly in the logistics sector we are dependent on innovation and collaboration from our suppliers to enable us to reach this goal. We also look forward to developing new products and services for our customers that will enable them to reach their own carbon reduction targets.”
