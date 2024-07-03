The inaugural SIGEP Asia 2024 and the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia came to a close with resounding success
The mega platform welcomed more than 11,000 F&B industry players, trade visitors from Singapore, ASEAN and around the worldSINGAPORE, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural three-day SIGEP Asia and the fifth edition of Restaurant Asia 2024 concluded successfully on 28 June at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre of the iconic Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Co-located with IEG Asia's recently acquired series of food and beverage (F&B) trade shows Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA), Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), and takeaway and delivery exhibition Food2Go, the mega platform was the hub of a significant three-day gathering of the F&B industry which welcomed more than 11,000 visitors, conference delegates, and seminar attendees from Singapore, ASEAN, and around the world.
The shows were officially opened by Guest of Honour Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. At the official opening, the F&B Industry Jobs Portal ( FABjobs, www.fabjobs.sg ) was unveiled to address the ongoing challenges in the industry. As manpower continues to be a perennial issue for the F&B sector, particularly in attracting locals to join the industry, the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) responded to this pressing challenge by launching FABjobs, which is solely dedicated to the F&B industry.
A landmark event for the Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry:
The first-ever SIGEP Asia, a satellite trade show of the renowned SIGEP WORLD in Rimini, alongside the well-established Restaurant Asia, provided a robust platform for the F&B community to converge, innovate, and collaborate. The event saw participation from over 300 exhibitors and brands from 30 countries and regions, showcasing the latest trends, technologies, and products in the foodservice industry.
Mrs Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia, remarked at the event's success, saying, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the inaugural SIGEP Asia and the fifth edition of Restaurant Asia. The two co-located mega shows, along with SFDA, SCTA, and Food2Go, spotlighted the enthusiasm and vitality of the F&B industry in Singapore and the region. The new-found networks, connections, and opportunities forged at the shows will undoubtedly thrust the industry to new heights."
Highlights of the three-day event - Showcasing F&B solutions & innovations, new knowledge, and industry achievements:
The event featured a comprehensive programme tailored to meet the diverse interests and needs of the foodservice sector:
• SIGEP Sessions - Visitors and participants learnt from master chefs and experts from Italy at masterclasses, culinary demonstrations and sharing sessions about gelato, artisanal breads, gourmet desserts, and more.
• RAS Leadership Symposium 2024 - A knowledge conference themed on ‘Building Your Dream Culture’. The session featured Will Scott, Author & Founder of The Culture Fix®, who shared insights on creating thriving corporate cultures.
• ASEAN Restaurant Associations Alliance (ARAA) Board Meeting - The ARAA meeting was held to forge stronger ties and create mutual benefits across the F&B sectors within the ASEAN region.
• IFBA Roundtable 2024 - The roundtable provided a valuable platform for discussions about leadership and innovation within the foodservice and hospitality industries by influential industry leaders & experts.
• Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) - Organised by the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA), this championship was headlined by barista skills, latte art, brewers cup, and cup tasting competitions. The crowned winners at the tournament will represent Singapore at the World Coffee Championship 2025 in Italy, Milan.
• Technology & Innovation Pavilion (TIP) and Sandbox - A specially curated showcase of the latest cutting-edge technologies aimed at strengthening F&B operations and promoting sustainability within the industry.
• Hosted Buyers’ Programme - Facilitated bespoke B2B meetings that met top-level decision-makers specific business needs from various foodservice sectors.
• Chef’s Table Luncheon - A dedicated networking event for key leaders and players in the F&B industry from Singapore and ASEAN, including visiting delegates from the ARAA.
Strategic partnerships:
The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy, participated in the event with a dedicated lounge set up to host the Italian clientele.
With the support of the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, the Italian Chamber of Commerce Singapore also became an important strategic partner of IEG Asia to foster stronger ties between Italy and Asia’s culinary industries. Both parties remain committed to promoting future events, facilitating future networking opportunities, inviting buyers, and encouraging a more profound cultural exchange.
SIGEP Asia was supported by Singapore Airlines as its Official Airline, and Hotel Planner as its Official Accommodation Partner.
Looking beyond 2024:
The successes of SIGEP Asia 2024 and Restaurant Asia 2024 have set a new benchmark for future editions. As the industry evolves, these events will remain pivotal in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and creating new business opportunities.
The second edition of SIGEP Asia and the sixth edition of Restaurant Asia is set to welcome visitors from 18 June to 20 June 2025 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.
About SIGEP Asia:
SIGEP Asia, the new satellite trade show of the internationally renowned SIGEP WORLD in Rimini. Organised by IEG Asia, SIGEP Asia will showcase the entire supply chain of artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee trade show. SIGEP Asia will be held alongside the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia, and co-located with food and beverage (F&B) trade shows Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA), Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), and takeaway and delivery exhibition Food2Go.
The expansion of SIGEP into the region, through the combined events, brings together the fast-growing F&B and Ho.Re.Ca. (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) industries to explore new products and services, create fresh opportunities and foster business networks.
About IEG GROUP IN ASIA:
IEG active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd edition will be held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.
