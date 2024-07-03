Keyless Zero-Knowledge Biometric Authentication Solutions Now Available on Temenos Exchange
Privacy-preserving biometrics leader Keyless brings passwordless multi-factor authentication to the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.
Joining Temenos Exchange means Keyless can write once and be readily available to banks globally that run on our platform.”LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless, the privacy-preserving biometric authentication leader, proudly announces the availability of its passwordless multi-factor authentication solutions on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.
— Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems at Temenos
Leveraging its unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ (ZKB) technology that ensures biometric data is never stored anywhere, Keyless authenticates user identities whilst maintaining the utmost levels of user privacy. This integration enables banks and fintechs to deploy one of the most secure and private biometric authentication technologies that enables compliance with PSD2 SCA, saves on account recovery costs, and reduces ATO fraud by authenticating genuine users in milliseconds.
Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.
Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems at Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Keyless can write once and be readily available to banks globally that run on our platform.”
Andrea Carmignani, Co-founder and CEO of Keyless, commented: "Our collaboration with Temenos is a significant milestone for Keyless and the banking industry at large. As digital banking and online transactions reach new heights, so does the importance of secure, user-friendly authentication methods - one must follow the other. Keyless is thrilled to join the Temenos Exchange, bringing our groundbreaking biometric authentication to a vast network of financial institutions, and ultimately enhancing security and user experience across the digital banking landscape."
“Keyless’s availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of privacy-preserving biometric authentication. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”
Keyless' innovative approach is already making waves across various sectors, specifically with banks and fintechs, emphasizing the importance of advanced security measures in today's increasingly digital world. With Keyless now live on the Temenos Exchange, financial institutions worldwide have the opportunity to redefine authentication, ensuring customer transactions are secure, seamless, and comply with PSD2 SCA.
