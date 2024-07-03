Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Technology at SEMICON West 2024, July 9-11, in San Francisco

Company to Exhibit on Show Floor and Present Multiple Papers at Test Vision Symposium

TOKYO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest IC test solutions at SEMICON West 2024 on July 9-11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and advanced memory. In addition, as one of the founding members of SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the company plans to promote its ESG initiatives at this year’s SEMICON West.



Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #1039 in the South Hall. This year’s display will feature key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technology essential to our daily lives. Products include:

NEW: The DC Scale XHC32 power supply, offering 32 channels with an unprecedented total current of up to 640A and unique safety capabilities for unmatched equipment protection to optimize test of AI, HPC, and other high-current devices.

Pin Scale Multilevel Serial that is both the first native and fully integrated HSIO instrument expanding the V93000 EXA Scale platform to address signaling requirements for advanced communication interfaces.

HA1200, offering die test capability with active thermal control to enable at-speed 100% test coverage before the dies are assembled into 2.5D/3D packages.

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.

T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4 test solutions for fastest image processing to reduce CIS testing time and costs.

ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDI™), an open solutions ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality, and capacity.

Next-generation Flash/NVM test solutions, such as T5851-STM32G, capable of testing and covering the latest generation of embedded protocol NAND devices with UFS/PCIe interface up to 32 Gbps and T5230 with a combined array architecture to reduce test cost for NAND/NVM wafer test, including DRAM wafer-level burn-in (WLBI).



Presentations

In addition to hosting a product display, Advantest will participate in this year’s Test Vision Symposium on July 10-11, held concurrent with SEMICON West. Advantest’s Keith Schaub will be hosting a keynote, “The Rise of AI-Enhanced Test Engineering: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities,” on Wednesday, July 10, from 9:50-10:50 a.m. In addition, Advantest will deliver multiple presentations, including:

“Revolutionizing AI Chip Testing with AI-Driven Solutions,” by Ira Leventhal.

“Chiplet Ecosystem Testability for HVM,” by Bob Bartlett.

“DPD (Digital Pre-Distortion) for RF Power Amplifier Test” by Yue Chen.



Advantest’s Ken Butler will be a panelist in the session, “A Foundation for a Data Driven Future: How To Define, Adapt, and Adopt Standards To Enable a More Intelligent Test Flow and Seamless Operations.” Also, Advantest’s Adrian Kwan will be moderating the session, “RF and Power Test Innovation.”

Sponsorship

Advantest is a sponsor of the SEMI Workforce Development (WFD) programs which address the industry-wide challenge of attracting the next generation of diverse talent. Through various sessions and hands-on activities, the company will help students, young professionals and job seekers explore future career possibilities in the semiconductor industry and assist them with resume development, job search, and interviewing techniques.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn page.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

