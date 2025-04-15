BIGBEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BBAI) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BigBear securities between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BigBear.ai business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BigBear shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.