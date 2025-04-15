EdgePoint Announces Acquisition of Additional Warrants of TeraGo

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo” or the “Issuer”) (TSX:TGO): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (“EdgePoint”) and Cymbria Corporation (“Cymbria,” and collectively with EdgePoint, the “Acquiror”), an account managed by EdgePoint, to announce the acquisition of common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to acquire 800,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Issuer.

The Warrants were issued by TeraGo in connection with an amendment to a credit and guaranty agreement between TeraGo, as borrower, and CrowdOut Capital LLC (“CrowdOut”) and Cymbria, as lenders, to increase the amount of the secured debt facility from US$19 million to US$21 million, which increase was funded by Cymbria.

Each Warrant entitles Cymbria to subscribe for and purchase one Share until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 30, 2028, at a price per Share as follows: (i) 200,000 Warrants at a price per Share of $2.50; (ii) 200,000 Warrants at a price per Share of $2.00; (iii) 200,000 Warrants at a price per Share of $1.50; and (iii) 200,000 Warrants at a price per Share of $1.06.

Prior to the acquisition of the Warrants, EdgePoint had control over, and Cymbria beneficial ownership of, 4,706,715 Shares and Warrants to acquire 54,100 Shares (representing, following exercise of the Warrants, approximately 23.7% of TeraGo’s outstanding Shares). EdgePoint now exercises control over, and Cymbria has beneficial ownership of, 4,706,715 Shares and Warrants to acquire 854,100 Shares (representing, following exercise of the Warrants, approximately 26.7% of TeraGo’s outstanding Shares).

The acquisition of securities of the Issuer was made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. EdgePoint may acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over securities of the Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities on behalf of accounts it manages. Cymbria may acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over additional securities of the Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities. Any acquisition or disposition may be effected through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Sayuri Childs, Chief Compliance Officer of EdgePoint at (416) 963-9353. EdgePoint’s head office is located at 150 Bloor St. West, Suite 700, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Issuer’s head office is located at 55 Commerce Valley Drive West, Suite 800, Thornhill, Ontario, L3T 7V9.

