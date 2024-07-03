Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline 2024 | Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Insights

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Gastric Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report

• July 2024:- LaNova Medicines Zhejiang Co., Ltd.- A Phase III, Open-Label, Multi Center, Randomized Study of LM-302 Versus Treatment of Physician's Choice (TPC) in Patients With CLDN18.2-Positive, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric(GC) and Gastroesophageal Junction(GEJ) Adenocarcinoma.

• July 2024:- AstraZeneca- A Phase I/II Open-label Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Efficacy of AZD5863, a T Cell-engaging Bispecific Antibody That Targets Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) and CD3 in Adult Participants With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

• May 2024:- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd- ONO-4538 Phase III Study A Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized Study in Patients With Unresectable Advanced or Recurrent Gastric Cancer. The purpose of study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ONO-4538 in patients with unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer (including esophagogastric junction cancer) refractory to or intolerant of standard therapy.

• April 2024:- Astellas Pharma Inc.- The purpose of this study is to assess the safety, tolerability and antitumor activity of IMAB362 in Japanese subjects with locally advanced or metastatic Gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma whose tumors have Claudin (CLDN) 18.2 Expression. This study will also assess pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of IMAB362.

• DelveInsight’s Advanced Gastric Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Gastric Carcinoma treatment.

• The leading companies working in the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Market include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, LintonPharm Co.,Ltd., Bristol-Myers quibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Idience Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., ALX Oncology Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Genentech, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NextCure, Inc., Chengdu Kanghong Biotech Co., Ltd., GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Imugene Limited, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Bicycle Tx Limited, Seagen Inc., and others.

• Promising Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include pemetrexed, oxaliplatin, Catumaxomab, and others.

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

• Camrelizumab: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Camrelizumab (formerly known as HR 301210, INCSHR 1210, SHR 1210) is a humanised high-affinity IgG4-kappa monoclonal antibody that targets the programmed cell death-1 receptor. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

• Pamiparib: BeiGene

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene’s investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced Gastric Carcinoma. The companies which have their Advanced Gastric Carcinoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine.

DelveInsight’s Advanced Gastric Carcinoma pipeline report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Companies

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical.

• Molecule Type

Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Scope of the Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. In-depth Commercial Assessment

8. Camrelizumab: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Pamiparib: BeiGene

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Venadaparib: Idience

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Key Companies

21. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Key Products

22. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma- Unmet Needs

23. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Analyst Views

26. Advanced Gastric Carcinoma Key Companies

27. Appendix

