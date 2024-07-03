Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 2024 | Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

• July 2024: Ipsen- A Prospective Observational International Study of Cabozantinib Tablets in Combination With Nivolumab as First-line Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Adults. The purpose of this study is to collect data to describe the safety and effectiveness of cabozantinib and nivolumab in combination as a first-line treatment in adults with aRCC with clear cell-component, according to real-world clinical practice. The decision to prescribe cabozantinib and nivolumab in combination will be made prior to, and independently from, the decision to enrol the participant in study.

• June 2024:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC- An Open-label, Randomized Phase 3 Study of MK-6482 Versus Everolimus in Participants with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma That Has Progressed after Prior PD-1/L1 and VEGF-Targeted Therapies. The primary objective of this study is to compare belzutifan to everolimus with respect to progression-free survival (PFS) per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors Version 1.1 (RECIST 1.1) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) and to compare everolimus with respect to overall survival (OS). The hypothesis is that belzutifan is superior to everolimus with respect to PFS and OS.

• DelveInsight’s Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment.

• The leading companies working in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market include Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, and others.

• Promising Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include ABT-869, MEDI5752, Axitinib, Lenvatinib, CMN-001, Cabozantinib, Sorafenib, Tivozanib (AV-951), and others.

• The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma clinical trial landscape.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

• Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

• IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

• JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma. The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma companies which have their Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Merck Sharp & Dohme.

DelveInsight’s Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies- Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, and others.

• Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies- ABT-869, MEDI5752, Axitinib, Lenvatinib, CMN-001, Cabozantinib, Sorafenib, Tivozanib (AV-951), and others

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug Name: Company Name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

21. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Products

22. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Unmet Needs

23. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Analyst Views

26. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

27. Appendix

