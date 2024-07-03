China and the Philippines Hold the Ninth Meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea

On July 2, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong co-chaired the ninth meeting of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) with Undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Maria Theresa P. Lazaro in Manila.

The two sides had a candid and constructive exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea, in particular, on handling the situation at Ren'ai Jiao. China reiterated its sovereignty over Nansha Qundao including Ren'ai Jiao and the adjacent waters, and its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the relevant waters. The Chinese side urges the Philippine side to stop maritime infringement and provocation at once, earnestly abide by the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), return to the right track of properly handling disputes through dialogue and consultation, jointly manage the situation at Ren'ai Jiao with the Chinese side, promote the easing and cooling down of the maritime situation, and stabilize China-Philippines relations from further deterioration.

The two sides believe that maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea serves the interests of both China and the Philippines, and is also the common goal of countries in the region. The two sides agreed to continue to maintain dialogue and consultation through the BCM and other mechanisms to handle differences and disagreements. During the meeting, the two sides also had an exchange on improving the maritime communication mechanism, promoting the dialogue between the coast guard of the two countries and advancing cooperation in marine science and technology and environmental protection, among other fields.

The meeting was attended by representatives from competent authorities of diplomacy, national defense, natural resources, and coast guard of China and the Philippines.