The Sleep Detective has launched a brand new program titled the Insomnia Insight program
This program helps people uncover exactly what's causing their sleep issues and gives them a plan to fix their sleep issues in 30 days.
I am happy to launch this brand new program to help people who are struggling with insomnia by giving them access to everything they need to solve their insomnia for good.”JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Lewis, The Sleep Detective, a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner and certified GAPS practitioner, with a M.S. in Holistic Nutrition, is pleased to announce that she has launched a brand new program titled the Insomnia Insight program. This program helps people uncover exactly what's causing their sleep issues and gives them a plan to fix their sleep issues in 30 days, so they can sleep better in 6 months or less, even if they’ve been struggling for months, years or decades.
“I am happy to launch this brand new program to help people who are struggling with insomnia by giving them access to everything they need to solve their insomnia for good,” said the CEO and Founder of The Sleep Detective, Martha Lewis. “People who are experiencing sleep issues can get better and sleep better consistently, with the right lab tests and support.”
The Sleep Detective offers top-tier sleep and health restoration services utilizing functional lab testing, assessments, a personalized sleep plan for every client, and expert support to ensure their clients know what's causing their sleep issues and have a plan to fix them in 30 days. The Insomnia Insight program is designed to help people from all over the world get a plan to fix their sleep issues in 30 days, so they can sleep better in 6 months or less.
“I am excited to offer this unique program to help people solve insomnia for good,” said Martha Lewis. “The entire program is designed to help people solve their insomnia by finding the root causes of their sleep issues, which are imbalances in their body and mind, and fix them so they can sleep well again.”
The Sleep Detective is a Sleep and Health Restoration Company with 5 years of experience helping people all over the world solve their insomnia, so they can have more energy, improve their mood, achieve their goals, have better relationships, and so much more. From functional lab testing to assessments to a personalized sleep plan and the support and guidance they need to implement their sleep plan, The Sleep Detective has the solution for anyone suffering from insomnia and wants to get better.
About The Sleep Detective:
The Sleep Detective based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, helps people with sleep issues to solve their insomnia for good, restore their health, and live happier lives. Programs offered by The Sleep Detective include The Insomnia Insight program and the Complete Sleep Solution program, as well as an introductory self-paced online course titled Sleep Essentials.
