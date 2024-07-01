Limited Series Podcast: Why You Can’t Sleep

Submit Release
The Sleep Detective has released a limited series podcast titled Why You Can’t Sleep by Martha Lewis, The Sleep Detective.

JACKSON HOLE, WY, USA, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Lewis, The Sleep Detective, a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner and certified GAPS practitioner, with a M.S. in Holistic Nutrition, is pleased to announce that she has released a limited series podcast titled Why You Can’t Sleep. This podcast series will teach people what causes poor sleep and how to “cure” their insomnia so they can sleep better permanently and naturally.

“I am happy to publish this podcast series to help people who are struggling with insomnia by giving them access to the information they need to solve their insomnia for good,” said the CEO and Founder of The Sleep Detective, Martha Lewis. “People who are experiencing sleep issues can get better and sleep better consistently, with the right knowledge and support.”

The Sleep Detective offers top-tier sleep and health restoration services utilizing functional lab testing, assessments, a personalized sleep plan for every client, and expert support to ensure their clients know what's causing their sleep issues and have a plan to fix them in 30 days. Their main programs are designed to help people from all over the world get 7+ hours of uninterrupted sleep in 6 months or less, even if they’ve been struggling for months, years, or decades.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to share my unique knowledge of how to solve insomnia with people across the world,” said Martha Lewis. “The knowledge I share in the Why You Can’t Sleep podcast series is not the typical and basic things you hear, and I know this podcast series will help so many more people to finally sleep better again.”

The Sleep Detective is a Sleep and Health Restoration Company with 5 years of experience helping people all over the world solve their insomnia, so they can have more energy, improve their mood, achieve their goals, have better relationships, and so much more. From functional lab testing to assessments to a personalized sleep plan and the support and guidance they need to implement their sleep plan, The Sleep Detective has the solution for anyone suffering from insomnia and wants to get better.

About The Sleep Detective:
The Sleep Detective based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, helps people with sleep issues to solve their insomnia for good, restore their health, and live happier lives. Programs offered by The Sleep Detective include The Insomnia Insight program and the Complete Sleep Solution program, as well as an introductory self-paced online course titled Sleep Essentials.

Martha Lewis
The Sleep Detective
