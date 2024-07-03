Electricity supply to be basically sufficient in remaining months of year

VIETNAM, July 3 - HÀ NỘI — The supply of electricity will basically meet the daily demand for consumers and production and business in the remaining months of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In July 2024, plans have been made for scenarios where there are prolonged spells of extreme hot weather and coal-fired power plants have to drop output, putting the Northern power system at risk of having no spare capacity.

In this scenario, the shifting load demand between peak hours will be drastically implemented together with mobilising additional generation sources from diesel to ensure sufficient electricity supply.

From August to December, the capacity reserve of the Northern power system is predicted to remain low. Thus, power generators must strictly ensure the maintenance of the available capacity and equipment readiness.

The power system in the southern region could face difficulties in case the gas supply for electricity production drops due to a halt in operation for maintenance and repair.

According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Việt Nam, close watch will be placed on load demand, hydrological development and power system operation to ensure sufficient power supplies across all scenarios.

In addition, construction of electricity generation and grid projects will be sped up with the focus on the 500kV transmission line from Quảng Trạch (Quảng Bình) to Phố Nối (Hưng Yên) to transmit electricity to the northern region.

Võ Quang Lâm, Deputy Director of Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), said that they were also speeding up the construction of electricity power grids to increase electricity imports.

EVN has forecast that the average temperature in July will be 0.5-1 degree Celsius higher than previous years. July is also a peak month of hot season in the north so the forecast is for high electricity demand.

According to EVN preparations are ready for power supply security in case of prolonged hot weather and increased load demand.

In the second half of this year, the power system operation will be basically ensured with the electricity output meeting the plan.

Recent figures showed that the water levels of hydroelectricity reservoirs are equivalent to an output of 6.6 billion kWh, 1.4 billion kWh higher than the plan.

Coal-fired power generation is being maintained at good production levels.

According to Việt Nam National Coal – Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited, coal supply for electricity production totalled 23.47 million tonnes in the first half of this year.

The power supply is also increasing from renewable energy projects.

In the first six months of the year, the total electricity output, including domestic production and import, was estimated at 151.69 billion kWh, 776 million kWh higher than the plan. Average daily output was 833.5 million kWh per day, 11.3 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Việt Nam aims to achieve a total electricity output of 310.6 billion kWh in 2024 to meet increasing demand from individual production and business in 2024. — VNS