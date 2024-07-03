Việt Nam and South Korea step forward in co-operation to promote start-up ecosystem

VIETNAM, July 3 - HÀ NỘI — A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) on development co-operation and exchange in the start-up ecosystem, was signed on Tuesday, following talks between the two countries' prime ministers during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to South Korea.

The MoU is an important step in enhancing co-operation to promote the start-up ecosystem and exchange human resources between the two countries.

In an interview with Chính phủ (The Government) online newspaper, Phạm Hồng Quất, Director of the MoST’s Department of Market Development and Science and Technology Enterprises, explained the importance of the MoU. Recently, the department have promoted co-operations with international partners, especially South Korea, in a number of contents related to training, capacity improvement, knowledge sharing and open innovation, already achieving many outstanding results.

The Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt visited and worked at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) on Monday.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the focus of the Vietnamese co-operation with KIST.

The Minister of Science and Technology and Chairman of KIST also discussed a number of specific co-operation activities to implement the instructions of PM Chính at the recent discussion with South Korean experts and scientists in the semiconductor and AI fields.

In the near future, the two sides will promote the implementation of a number of collaborative research activities and build capacity in these two important areas, aiming to support and develop VKIST into a research institute in a new model in Việt Nam, in a scale agreed by both.— VNS