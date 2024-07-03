Việt Nam’s exports of cinnamon, chilli products face food safety warning

VIETNAM, July 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese exports of cinnamon, organic chilli powder and chilli products have been warned by some EU countries they are violating food safety standards, according to Việt Nam Sanitary and Phytosaniary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).

The office has received the warning from the European Union (EU)'s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The Việt Nam Pepper and Spice Association has recommended that agricultural and food products exported to the EU must strictly comply with this market's food safety regulations, including pesticide residues, preservatives and other additives in the product.

The businesses need to carry out periodic testing for those products to ensure no excess levels of other chemicals. This not only helps the businesses improve their reputation and product quality, but also creates favourable conditions for them in accessing and expanding export markets.

The association has also noted that the businesses need to check product quality before exporting.

Recently, the EU has decided to increase the frequency of inspections for chilli and dragon fruit products imported from Việt Nam.

Specifically, the Việt Nam Trade Office in Belgium and the EU said they are increasing the frequency of inspections for dragon fruits from 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the total import batches, accompanying food safety certificates products and results of analysis and testing of pesticide residues.

Meanwhile, chilli products are subject to an inspection frequency of 50 per cent of the imports into the EU market. — VNS