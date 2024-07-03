Openforce Announces Strategic Partnership with Mark Kollar Consulting Group to Expand Reach into Insurance Channel
Strengthening insurance solutions for independent contractors through strategic collaboration.
Working with MKCG enables us to penetrate new business sectors that deploy independent contractors regularly, ensuring they have the systems to operate efficiently and comply with regulations.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, proudly announces a strategic partnership with the Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG). This collaboration marks a significant milestone aimed at expanding Openforce’s marketing reach with our key partner relationships with brokers, MGAs, and specialty carriers to provide critical insurance products and technology-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of contracting companies and their independent contractors.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
Mark Kollar, a seasoned expert with extensive experience in developing and marketing technology, will spearhead efforts to broaden Openforce’s market presence. For over 20 years, Openforce has provided an innovative digital platform for businesses to manage their independent contractors and for insurance brokers to navigate complex insurance requirements seamlessly.
“We are thrilled to partner with MKCG. This collaboration represents a crucial step forward in our mission to market our digital platform and insurance products through independent brokers,” said Wendy Greenland, President and CEO of Openforce. “Working with MKCG will enable us to penetrate new business sectors that deploy independent contractors regularly, ensuring they have the systems to operate efficiently and comply with federal, state, and local regulations.”
Mark Kollar, Founder of MKCG, added, “Successful Insurtech companies must have a clear focus on solving their clients’ problems. Openforce exemplifies this clarity with its focused expertise. Openforce’s technological proficiency allows the company to adapt to a wide variety of customer needs, becoming a vital risk management component for the insurance products we will develop. We are excited to represent them and look forward to this groundbreaking partnership.”
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their businesses. Our cloud-based applications enable companies to achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG)
The Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG) specializes in addressing the needs of insurance start-ups and developing innovative insurance programs. As a Surplus Lines Broker and Intermediary, we bring together professionals from various disciplines to create effective insurance solutions. Mark Kollar and Mark Brostowitz are available for consultations. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.mkconsultinggroupllc.com.
Marketing
Openforce
+1 800-742-7508
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn