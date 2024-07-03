BooXkeeping Franchisee With 25 Years of Finance Experience Opens Brand’s First Frisco, Texas, Location
Bridgette Obr, a seasoned entrepreneur and business consultant, has opened a BooXkeeping franchise to serve Frisco, McKinney, Prosper and Celina, TX.FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping, the emerging bookkeeping franchise that offers online services to small and medium-sized businesses, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Frisco, Texas. This new location, spearheaded by finance-veteran-turned-franchise-owner Bridgette Obr, marks a significant milestone in BooXkeeping's expansion into the Texas market.
Obr brings over 25 years of experience in the finance industry to her new role as a BooXkeeping franchisee. Since launching her own bookkeeping business in 2015 and expanding into business coaching in 2020, Obr has become a trusted advisor for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Her expertise in corporate finance and her passion for helping others grow their businesses make her the ideal leader for BooXkeeping's Frisco location.
“I really connected with them and the brand,” Obr said. “I like their hashtag: #coolbeancounters. I like that they are bringing personality into something that people typically think of as boring. That really connected with me.”
BooXkeeping offers online bookkeeping services tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. The company’s innovative approach and supportive corporate culture resonated with Obr, prompting her to join the BooXkeeping family and bring its unique services to the Frisco community.
The expansion to Frisco, Texas, is part of BooXkeeping’s larger goal for expansion across the U.S.; the brand aims to add another 25 franchises to its system by the end of this year. This recent growth highlights the rising demand for bookkeeping services among franchise brands and underscores the robust support system BooXkeeping provides to its franchisees.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion to Frisco, Texas, and beyond excited to welcome Obr as a franchisee,” said Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “The market in Frisco has a great demand for these services and we have no doubt that Obr will be able to provide the highest quality of this much needed service to her community.”
With the new location, Obr looks forward to playing a more active role within the local communities of Frisco, McKinney, Prosper and Celina. Her vision includes not only providing exceptional bookkeeping services but also fostering a supportive environment for local businesses to thrive.
BooXkeeping is committed to enhancing its franchisee support structure as it continues to grow as a brand. All franchisees receive three months of accounting training as part of their onboarding process, as well as ongoing support.
“Many bookkeepers are leaving their roles due to limited flexibility and growth opportunities,” said Emma. “These individuals are perfect candidates for a BooXkeeping franchise, and now is the perfect time for them to join the BooXkeeping franchise system, where they can find the freedom and significant growth potential they desire.”
ABOUT BOOXKEEPING
BooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more.
Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with nine franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/.
