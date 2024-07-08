Introducing Bay Bridge Blend: A Medium Roast Crafted by San Francisco Bay Coffee
Experience the new Bay Bridge Blend, a thoughtfully crafted medium roast coffee with vibrant tasting notes and a fan-chosen name.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Coffee is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Bay Bridge Blend, a delicious medium roast crafted from coffee beans grown in Central America, South America, and Africa. After a year of dedicated research and development, the company has successfully created a blend that promises to appeal to medium coffee roast enthusiasts and position the brand for continued success.
Bay Bridge Blend will be available as whole bean and ground coffee, with a decaffeinated option. K-Cup fans can enjoy Bay Bridge Blend with San Francisco Bay’s unique OneCUP pods, which are compostable and K-Cup compatible.
Bay Bridge Blend was uniquely named by the company’s loyal consumers. Once the roast was perfected, San Francisco Bay Coffee sent an email blast asking customers to vote on the new blend’s name. The response was overwhelming, with over 750 participants in less than a week. Hailing from 45 states, 88% of voters chose the name “Bay Bridge Blend,” Feedback was highly positive, with many expressing appreciation for the opportunity to be part of the process.
The Bay Bridge Blend features key attributes that are sure to delight coffee enthusiasts:
- Cupping Notes: Citrus fruit, dried fruit, cocoa, vanilla and brown sugar
- Tasting Notes: Sweet, bright, and well-balanced
- 100% Arabica, Specialty Grade Coffee
- Certifications: Kosher, Enveritas, UL, Swiss Water (decaf only), BPI compostable (OneCup)
This medium blend promises a sweet, bright, and well-balanced cup. It is available in various formats to best suit brewing needs.
Bay Bridge Blend offers a flavorful adventure meticulously sourced from the lush landscapes of Central America, South America, and Africa.
About the Company:
Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!
Sarah Cress
San Francisco Bay Coffee
+1 800-829-1300
service@sfbaycoffee.com