"Trump Fever" Reissued to Energize Supporters for the 2024 Presidential Election
Music Producers Trump-Trump-Trump re-launches "Trump Fever," a Historically acclaimed pop-dance tune, energizing the 2024 election cycle.WEST SALEM, OHIO, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trump-Trump-Trump, a music ensemble, announces the re-release of their track "Trump Fever," aimed at rallying support for Donald J. Trump in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. The song, a Unique motivational blend of pop, dance, and Latin flavors, is now available across major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple iTunes, and Spotify.
Originally recorded in 2016 in Florida, "Trump Fever" includes a sample from speeches by Donald J. Trump himself, infusing the track with his distinctive presence. The song’s chorus, "Yes I’m on the Train of Love... I’m a believer. Black, White, Latino got that 'TRUMP FEVER'," resonates with a wide demographic, promoting unity and enthusiasm.
The track grabs attention for its political zest and also as a radio-ready hit that transcends typical campaign songs , Including genuine musicality that appeals to all generations. Designed to be enjoyed as a dance-workout song, it also serves as a motivational tool for political engagement.
As political fervor heats up, "Trump Fever" is poised to become an anthem for Trump supporters and music enthusiasts alike. It is more than just a campaign song; it is a celebration of American diversity and the spirited public discourse that defines the nation’s democratic process.
"Trump Fever" brings back the original “Trump-etts,” the group behind the first and widely recognized Official TRUMP TRAIN song from 2016. Their earlier work garnered over 2 million views on YouTube, a testament to the song's broad appeal and infectious energy.
Roxx Starzz Anonymous LLC emphasizes the authentic nature of their music production. "We pride ourselves on creating original music without the use of AI, maintaining the authentic artistry that our listeners deserve," said Bennie D’Agostino, producer and vocal artist for Trump-Trump-Trump.
For additional information, to explore more music, or to watch the "Trump Fever" music video, please visit the group’s website at https://american4trump.com/.
Bennie D’Agostino
Roxx Starzz Anonymous L.L.C.
